“Is That Dress Allowed?” Heidi Klum Ignores the Dress Code at Cannes Film Festival and Sparks a Stir
The Cannes Film Festival is back — and so is the fashion drama. A surprise new dress code stirred the red carpet waters, but Heidi Klum clearly missed (or ignored) the memo. She arrived in a sweeping pink gown with a dramatic train that openly defied the rules.
Heidi Klum stole the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival in a jaw-dropping pink Elie Saab gown, with eye-catching petal details that trailed far behind her. But in true Heidi style, she broke the festival’s new dress code.
The gown, with its huge train, went against one of the new rules: “Voluminous outfits, especially those with large trains, that block traffic or make seating difficult are not allowed,” the official guidelines state. Still, the 51-year-old former Project Runway judge wore the strapless dress to the Partir Un Jour screening, pairing it with metallic pumps and stunning jewelry.
While Klum is known for being daring, often showing a lot of skin on the red carpet and on social media, this time she kept it more covered up, following the festival’s second new rule about decency. It states, “Nudity is not allowed on the red carpet or anywhere else at the festival.” The festival made its stance crystal clear: anyone who doesn’t follow the new dress code won’t be allowed on the red carpet.
Still, Heidi Klum’s bold move didn’t go unnoticed — and many fans loved it. Social media was full of compliments: “Amazing Heidi,” one person wrote. Another said, “Absolutely gorgeous dress and colors, style perfect,” while someone else added, “Heidi looks spectacular in this amazing dress.”
But not everyone was just applauding. One user pointedly asked, “Is that dress allowed with the new festival dress code?”
On her second day at Cannes, Heidi Klum went for a completely different look: a mermaid-style gown with a plunging V-neckline that showed even more skin than her first outfit. The dress was bold, eye-catching, and just as glamorous.
Reactions online were mostly positive. One fan called it a “Stunning dress,” while another was more critical, commenting, “Wrong hair color and wrong dress color.” Someone else even said, “Seriously? Looks cheap.”
But overall, the feedback leaned in Heidi’s favor. Most people loved the daring style, and her next red carpet moment is already generating buzz.
People always have a lot to say about Heidi, and her latest appearance was no exception. Some even went as far as to call her “unrecognizable.”