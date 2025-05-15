“Is That Dress Allowed?” Heidi Klum Ignores the Dress Code at Cannes Film Festival and Sparks a Stir

Heidi Klum stole the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival in a jaw-dropping pink Elie Saab gown, with eye-catching petal details that trailed far behind her. But in true Heidi style, she broke the festival’s new dress code.

The gown, with its huge train, went against one of the new rules: “Voluminous outfits, especially those with large trains, that block traffic or make seating difficult are not allowed,” the official guidelines state. Still, the 51-year-old former Project Runway judge wore the strapless dress to the Partir Un Jour screening, pairing it with metallic pumps and stunning jewelry.