Woman Posts Pregnancy Photos, Makes Jaws of Many People Drop to the Floor, All Because of One Detail

The internet was abuzz as jaws dropped worldwide when photos of Brazilian singer Ludmilla and her pregnant wife, Brunna Gonçalves, made their debut. Ludmilla, celebrated as the first Afro-Latin American female artist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify, shared the joyful news that she and Brunna are expecting their first child together. While the comments overflowed with support and excitement, it was something on Brunna’s body that left viewers doing a double take in confusion.

Ludmilla’s wife stuns viewers with the reveal of her baby bump in newly released photos.

Queer, Black, and Latina artist Ludmilla is captivating an even larger global audience after her standout performance at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Ludmilla began dating Brunna Gonçalves in October 2018 and wasted no time making their relationship public. On December 16, 2019, the couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony planned entirely by Ludmilla, which took place in the comfort of their home. Brunna, 33 years old (four years older than Ludmilla), is widely recognized as a dancer. She began performing as Ludmilla’s backup dancer in 2015, but their relationship remained strictly professional for several years. At the time, Ludmilla had not come out, and Brunna had never been in a relationship with another woman. Though feelings began to blossom, both were cautious before taking the plunge. Fast-forward to 2024, and the pair have been together for nearly six years and married for 5 years. It’s clear to anyone who sees them how much joy Ludmilla and Brunna bring into each other’s lives.

Recently, the happy couple surprised their fans with heartwarming news. They posed lovingly side by side in a series of photos, dressed in coordinated white and nude outfits, to celebrate the announcement of their baby girl’s impending arrival. However, fans couldn’t help but focus on something unexpected — the prominent abs on Brunna’s visibly pregnant belly.

Some users remained skeptical, claiming the abs looked almost too perfect to be real.

“I've never seen a pregnant belly with abs, that's insane,” a user on X wrote. It turns out they weren’t alone in their surprise, as over 200 similarly baffled comments poured into the replies. “Pregnancy abs just unlocked a new level of humanity 🤯,” one user quipped. Many people started expressing their opinions on what was going on with Brunna's body. One user said, "I guess it’s called Abdominal Etching." Another added, "It’s also going to be unhealthy for the baby as they are compressed into the abdominal area more than what is natural." One more person wrote, "Her abs will probably go away as months pass by, unless she has undergone a procedure to enhance her abs??"

More and more users were inclined to think that Bruna did have abdominal etching, a specialized form of liposuction. Liposuction is the second most popular cosmetic procedure in the United States, with over 250,000 procedures performed in 2018. Like traditional liposuction, abdominal etching uses a suction technique to remove fat beneath the skin. What sets abdominal etching apart is its targeted approach to achieving specific results. Rather than just removing fat to create a slimmer appearance, abdominal etching strategically removes fat deposits to sculpt the abdominal wall. This technique enhances the definition of the ab muscles, making them appear more prominent and defined.

The couple shared their exciting news both on social media and during an unforgettable concert.

On November 9, Ludmilla shared the exciting news on Instagram with a visually captivating reveal. As the Brazilian singer painted vibrant hues on a blank canvas, Brunna, dressed in a light dress, gracefully danced around. Over time, the artwork transformed, gradually taking shape as a depiction of a baby. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, showering the couple with love and support. The very next day, the pop sensation shared more intimate moments, posting photos of her and Brunna onstage during a São Paulo concert. The snapshots captured the couple embracing and laughing together, radiating pure joy.

During an interview, Ludmilla revealed that before Brunna, the idea of ​​getting married or having children did not even come to her mind. “Ever since I was born, I started to have some desires that I had never even thought about. Like, getting married, for me, was a very distant thing. Having a child, then, is even more distant!”, she said. Once their relationship began, the desire grew, and she started to fully embrace her connection with her partner. “Look, I want to have a child now, because I want my son to see what his mother is like, what she does, I want to be his friend”, he said. Brunna also mentioned that she started testing just four days after the implantation, despite doctors advising that it could take up to nine days to get a positive result. “On the fourth day, I already started. And then, alone, I took the test, negative. I said: okay. It’s normal.” On the fifth day, she thought she noticed a faint second line and began testing multiple times to be sure. “I took a digital scan, so it said ‘yes, yes, you are pregnant’. That’s the only way for me to believe”, she recalled.

Experts have a word to say about abs and pregnancy.

The abdominal muscles play a crucial role in supporting your abdominal organs and spine, experts say. When they contract, they enable spinal movement, allowing you to bend, twist, or maintain stability while standing upright—this is known as 'core stability.' As the abdominal muscles stretch over the growing baby and uterus, they can become less effective at performing their usual support and movement functions. If these muscles are not exercised, they may overstretch as the uterus pushes forward against them. As a result, they may struggle to return to their original length and shape after childbirth.

Doctors say that sit-ups, or ’crunches,’ are commonly associated with abdominal training, but they are neither appropriate nor effective during pregnancy. They are ineffective because the stretch on your abdominal muscles prevents them from functioning as they did before pregnancy. They are also inappropriate because these exercises are typically performed lying on your back. In this position, the weight of the baby can put pressure on major blood vessels, potentially restricting blood flow and causing dizziness.