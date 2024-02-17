15 True Stories That Prove Relationships in Real Life Can Be Just as Magical as We See in Movies

Hiding in everyday moments are acts that reveal that romance isn’t just perfect in films. From unexpected gifts to selfless gestures, some people are masters in treating their partners like kings and queens. We put together a collection of stories that are relationship goals.

  • My husband and I have wildly different settings for our shower. He likes “power blast” while I prefer a more gentle spray. I got in the shower the other day and thought about how I never had to switch it to my setting. I realized then that every time he takes a shower, he always switches it back to my favorite setting, so I’m not surprised by a blast of water. I have never done the same for him.
    I have since thanked him, and he said he’d prefer I not change the system now, or he’d be thrown off and he “likes doing nice things for [me]”. He’s a keeper. © RoxyFurious / Reddit
  • I used to work in a sandwich shop where I had to close by myself. I would be alone for the last hour before the doors locked, and then however long it took me to finish up after close. This guy and I weren’t officially together yet, weren’t even really dating, we were just hanging out and getting to know each other.
    Anyways, I would get really freaked out being in that building by myself with the doors unlocked, it was in a bad part of town and anyone could just walk right in. I expressed this to him, and he started coming and just sitting in the lobby doing homework and stuff, and talking to me while I cleaned until I locked the doors. Then he would sit in his car while I finished up and then drive me home. It was the sweetest thing anyone has ever done for me. It still makes me smile when I think about it.
    We are still together. We have two children and have been engaged for some time. © WrathChild94 / Reddit
  • She was driving around on a weekend, and saw a garage sale where they were selling rusty old tools. She remembered I was currently into removing rust by electrolysis, (I bored her to death explaining the process), so she bought me those old tools, really rusty old tools, for me to experiment. Considering how she hated to be around stuff like that, that was a sweet and cute thing for her to do. © tinkrman / Reddit
  • As I was falling asleep one night, he took my face in his hands and told me all kinds of nice things about myself. All kinds of compliments and how much he loved me. I actually fell asleep in the middle of it, so I don’t remember what was said, but I remember feeling so special and safe and warm and loved. © 321tika / Reddit
  • When my husband and I first started dating, we were on a pre-dinner walk and happened to pass by a shoe store. I had been looking for a specific style of boots (maroon, suede booties) and the perfect pair were in the window. I got super excited, but the store was closed.
    About a week later, I was having a rough day at work. I came home and the boots were waiting for me on the counter (he was staying at my place). He had taken a picture of the size of another pair of my shoes to show the girl working so he could get the sizing right. It’s still one of the cutest things he’s ever done. © scannalach / Reddit
  • Every year, my boyfriend and I go to this art festival. I commented on this artist I really liked and wanted to buy one of the pieces but didn’t want to spend the money. Without telling me, he got the artist’s contact info and had them make a custom piece for me. He gave it to me for our 5th year anniversary, and every time I look at it, I think of him! This is what he gave me© astin26 / Reddit
  • We both have a cold. He stayed home from work today, but I had to go in for the afternoon for some meetings. While I was gone, he went to the store and made supper. When I got home, what he cooked was on the stove, hot and delicious and ready to eat, but I didn’t want it cause I’m sick and all I want is some broccoli cheese soup.
    And before I can say anything he says, “Babe, I know how you are when you’re sick, so I made dinner. But I also just bought you a tub of fresh broccoli cheese soup because I knew that’s all you’d want.” He does things like that all the time. I’m the luckiest girl alive. © DaisyRage7 / Reddit
  • I had a date with a wonderful woman some years ago. Her favorite shoe broke a buckle while we were leaving the restaurant. She was pretty devastated because they were from her hometown.
    Anyway, I took her home at the end of the night, and she said, “They can’t be fixed,” and threw them in her bin (which was out on the street for collection). I gave her a kiss goodnight and pretended to walk to my car.
    As soon as she was inside her house, I rummaged through that bin (and stained a great shirt in the process) and I got those shoes repaired for our next date. © Attention_Bear_F***r / Reddit
  • On cold mornings when he goes to work early, he fills a hot water bottle and puts it in bed with me to keep me warm. © kiwiqueen81 / Reddit
  • His mom is an amazing baker, and he wanted me to try the cake she makes for his birthday. I couldn’t make it to his birthday at home, so he asked her to make a miniature version that he could bring to my house. This guy brought me his own birthday cake, complete with writing and everything, just so he could share it with me. It didn’t completely sink in how much he loved me until that completely selfless and sweet moment. © Janzey / Reddit
  • Every morning, my husband gets up first, which means he has the unenviable task of trying to wake me up. If I am in any way cold or chilly, he knows that I will burrow back into the duvet and attempt to hibernate.
    The coldest part of me is always my feet, so he started to carefully put socks on me every morning before waking me up. I can never fall asleep in socks, but now I wake up, and he has carefully fitted me with a matching pair for that day. He also makes a point of picking out specific different designs each day, and sometimes will ask me if I liked his choice. 10/10 would husband again. © jenpaints / Reddit
  • About two years ago, I had to have a spontaneous foot surgery, and he took a week off of work to spend with me while my parents went on the Las Vegas trip that they had booked a year prior and was non-refundable. He also helped me take care of the new puppy we got right before my surgery. Then we went to Kings Island a few months later when I could walk again, and he would sit with me when I couldn’t stand in a two-hour line for a ride and our friends wanted to go. I’m marrying him this Saturday! © nicolemariesnapp / Reddit
  • It was our first Christmas together. I was working overnights at the time and had to work Christmas Eve through Christmas morning. We had been talking about family traditions, and I mentioned in passing how stockings were my favorite part of Christmas morning.
    We had an open house at my house Christmas Eve, and when I got into my car (exhausted because I did not sleep that day) I saw that he had snuck one of my many stockings out of my house, filled it and left it on my front seat to find. It made me smile heading into a tough shift. © Katiep86 / Reddit
  • He turns the heated seats on in the car for me before I get to the car on cold days, such a small gesture, but it makes me smile like crazy every time. He doesn’t even turn his own on. © zdislennum / Reddit
  • Had a difficult day, was tired from 12 hours on my feet and ready to burst. Came back to a hot bath filled with lavender scented bath salt, candles all around the bathroom, a cold drink waiting for me next to it all, plus a bunch of flowers and my favorite candy bar. Almost burst into tears.
    I really love my significant other. © Chilledcashew / Reddit

Finding the right person for you might not be easy, but it’s a beautiful thing when it happens. Sometimes, it’s a specific moment or action that seals the deal and makes folks realize they’re looking at who they want to live their “happily ever after” with. A few people told the stories of when they realized their partner was “the one” and it’s truly heartwarming.

