Sharon Stone Creates Stir in Tiny Swimwear, Leaving Fans Echoing the Same Thing

While she may have retired from acting due to her health issues, Sharon Stone continues to blow fans away with her effortless style at red carpet events.



In the summer of 2024, Sharon Stone showed off her fit physique in a bikini-clad Instagram video that’s pure poolside glam. The Basic Instinct icon rocked a brown-and-white striped two-piece, black sunglasses, and ankle weights as she stepped out of the water post-workout.

Radiating confidence, she climbed the pool steps with effortless grace, struck a quick pose for the camera, and then shared a sweet moment with her excited pup waiting patiently at the edge of the pool.