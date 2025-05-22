Sharon Stone Creates Stir in Tiny Swimwear, Leaving Fans Echoing the Same Thing
At 67, Sharon Stone is still serving looks, and she’s doing it in the tiniest of swimsuits without missing a beat. Last year, she made a splash on Instagram with a video of her rising from a pool in ankle weights, leaving fans cheering for her fierce fitness and timeless glow. This year? She’s soaking up the sunshine and turning heads all over again with a sunny new snap that has followers declaring, “Stunning young lady!” Sharon’s not just aging gracefully, she’s doing it fabulously.
Sharon Stone inspires fans at 67
While she may have retired from acting due to her health issues, Sharon Stone continues to blow fans away with her effortless style at red carpet events.
In the summer of 2024, Sharon Stone showed off her fit physique in a bikini-clad Instagram video that’s pure poolside glam. The Basic Instinct icon rocked a brown-and-white striped two-piece, black sunglasses, and ankle weights as she stepped out of the water post-workout.
Radiating confidence, she climbed the pool steps with effortless grace, struck a quick pose for the camera, and then shared a sweet moment with her excited pup waiting patiently at the edge of the pool.
In the caption, the actress wrote, “Just finished my last workout,” tagging her coach. She also mentioned she was about to “go film NOBODY 2” with Bob Odenkirk.
Fans and even a few of Stone’s celebrity pals poured into the comments, applauding her commitment to fitness and showering her with praise. One fan noted, ’’It’s not easy to keep in that kind of shape at our age. Kudos to you.’’ Another Instagram follower added, ’’Thank you for allowing yourself to age! Your beauty shines through!!!’’
Summer 2025 seems just as stunning for Sharon Stone
Stone seems summer-ready for 2025, as she recently posted a stunning snap of herself wearing a tiny black swimsuit that showed off her fit curves. She wore a bandanna on her hair that seemed to match the color of the ocean, with stylish dark glasses. Going makeup-free, Stone looked like an absolute picture of health and beauty.
One fan exclaimed, “Good Lord, Sharon, you’ve got it going on.” Yet another gushed, “Wow. This picture says a thousand words. I love it!”
Fans simply loved her look, as yet another commented, “Stunning shot! Embrace your natural elegance.” We love how Sharon Stone radiates confidence and continues to inspire women everywhere to embrace their bodies at any age—and to feel unapologetically comfortable in their own skin.
