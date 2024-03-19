She’s 53, He’s 36. The Idol Goes Viral After Defending His Wife

Shim Mina and Ryu Philip are a famous couple who have an age difference of 17 years. Mina is 53 years old, and Ryu is just 36. And their love helps them fight against haters and hurtful comments.

Mina was a backup dancer before.

Shim Mina, a South Korean entertainer, rose to prominence as a backup dancer for Lee Jiyoon before venturing into her solo career. One notable event that propelled her into the spotlight was her unexpected appearance on television during the 2002 FIFA World Cup. This chance exposure led to her debut as a singer, captivating audiences with her beauty and talent. Additionally, her warm and approachable personality has endeared her to fans and colleagues alike.

She and her husband shocked the public with their marriage.

In a surprising turn of events, Shim Mina made headlines worldwide with the announcement of her marriage to Ryu Philip, a former member of the boy group SoREAL. Their union, which took place in 2018, caused quite a stir, especially considering the significant age gap between them and the fact that Ryu Philip was still in his 20s at the time. The couple’s love story, however, captured the hearts of many when Shim Mina candidly shared their journey on the popular TV show, tvN’s TAXI.

They met in a club.

Shim Mina and Ryu Philip’s initial meeting occurred in a club, setting the stage for a tale intertwined with the complexities of the entertainment industry. Mina’s company had connections with the Chinese firm managing ZE:A, leading her to become close friends with a member of the group. Meanwhile, Ryu Philip’s group, SoREAL, emerged as a junior group from the same company. Their paths crossed unexpectedly, highlighting the unpredictable nature of destiny and the interconnectedness within the industry. This chance encounter laid the groundwork for a bond that transcended professional affiliations, eventually blossoming into a romance that culminated in marriage.

Mina was exactly his type.

Mina revealed that Ryu Philip took his time to approach her, waiting a good three to four hours into the party before striking up a conversation. With a casual touch on her waist, he engaged her in lively chatter. As the evening drew to a close, he extended an invitation to meet again the following day. Mina accepted it, inviting him to join her and her friends at her house. It was during this gathering that Ryu Philip confessed Mina was exactly his type, sparking the beginning of their romantic journey together.

People insult Mina but her husband protects her.

He stayed calm amidst the insults directed at Mina, protecting her without acknowledging any age difference. One of the hurtful remarks aimed at Mina said that Mina will never have the body of a 20-year-old. No matter how hard she tries. Her husband disagrees. Ryu says that Mina doesn’t maintain her physique to resemble that of a 20-year-old; it’s for her well-being. While he hasn’t dated anyone else in their 50s, he can confidently say that Mina’s physical condition surpasses many in their 20s. He encourages prioritizing health, so that you may achieve a similar level of fitness in the future.

Ryu garnered praise for handling the disrespectful remarks with patience and dignity, displaying maturity in his rebuttals. Others were also touched by his defense of Mina, expressing hopes that the couple would be spared from future unwarranted criticism.