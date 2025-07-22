“Something Strange Going On”: Princess Catherine’s Changing Face Sparks Major Public Concern
Social media has recently erupted with commentary about Catherine, Princess of Wales — though not in the flattering way one might expect. A wave of online speculation has emerged, with some users critiquing her appearance and how she’s aging. At 43, Kate Middleton remains a global style icon, but every new photo now seems to face intense public scrutiny.
The picture above: February 2025
The picture above: May 2025
The picture above: July 2025
Back in 2024, Princess Catherine made headlines over a Mother’s Day photo that sparked speculation about digital editing. While the chatter led to some playful internet theories, there was no real evidence she was trying to “reverse aging” through Photoshop. Still, some online forums have now shifted focus to unretouched images of the Princess, using them as supposed proof that she’s aging.
But let’s be honest — aging is a natural part of life. And for someone constantly in the public eye — a mother, a philanthropist, and a working royal — Princess Catherine continues to embody both grace and resilience.
A user wrote: “Maybe fresh Botox for the forehead, but my mother was advised no Botox or chemical peeling after cancer treatments. Take that as you will, lol.”
Another one stated: “Most of her photos are touched up/edited, especially when they are photographed by her favorite photographer, Chris Jackson, whose wife is Kate’s assistant or something.”
“The photo has been retouched, she has had deep horizontal grooves on her forehead for years, and they are not visible here. There is definitely something strange going on with this photo, for a start, the left jawline has a distinct shape that I have never seen on her before and there is something vaguely masculine looking about her entire face here.”
Because in the end, it’s not the lines on your face that define aging — it’s the strength with which you carry your crown.
