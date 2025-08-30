Spot the Odd One in 12 Pictures and See How Attentive You Are

Quizzes
day ago

Taking on challenges in life is essential for building resilience and overcoming obstacles. While you might think of major life challenges, even something as simple as a riddle can contribute to this growth. Spending time focusing on a picture, looking for what’s out of place, can strengthen your mind and give you a sense of accomplishment.

Bright Side has designed 12 pictures that will confuse you, but you’ll find yourself captivated, unable to look away until you figure out what’s wrong with them.

1. Which girl is different?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
AI-generated image

2. One of those magic 8 balls is different.

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Pixabay.com

3. Can you spot the 2 differences?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer

4. Can you find the odd bear cub?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© freepik / Freepik

5. Which one is different?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
AI-generated image

6. Can you find the 3 differences?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© freepik / Freepik

7. One detail is different than the others in this room.

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© upklyak / Freepik

8. Can you spot the 3 differences?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© gstudioimagen1 / Freepik

9. Which couple is different from the others?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Depositphotos.com

9. Can you spot the 2 differences?

10. Which piece doesn’t fit?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© Depositphotos.com

11. There is a penguin in this image. Where is it?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer

12. Can you find the different pizza?

Tap to see the answer
Tap to see the answer
© macrovector / Freepik

Now it’s time to share your results with us! How many did you get right, and how long did it take you to spot the odd ones out? Check this article for more challenging quizzes to put your brain to the test!

Preview photo credit Depositphotos.com

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads