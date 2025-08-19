6 Sports We Wouldn’t Recognize If We’d Seen Them a Century Ago

Then: Rhythmic gymnastics emerged in the early 20th century and initially emphasized grace, fluidity of movement and expressiveness. In the beginning, female athletes used ribbons, hoops, and balls. Their costumes were modest, often monochrome, and emphasized elegant movements.

Now: Over time, gymnastics has become more spectacular and technically challenging. Acrobatic elements such as jumps and spins became an integral part of the program. Bright colors, shiny embellishments and rhinestones have appeared on the costumes, making them more spectacular. The exercise equipment has also evolved and now includes a wider variety of items to perform different elements.