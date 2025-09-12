I Found Out My Boyfriend Was Married, and His Wife’s Request Left Me Stunned

Dear Wendy,



Thank you for reaching out to us and for sharing your story. We can’t begin to imagine how you must be feeling right now, but we can imagine that this is a very difficult situation for you.



The only thing that matters right now is creating stability for the baby. Your partner has already proven he can lie, sneak around, and live two lives without blinking. A divorce doesn’t erase that. Promises and begging mean nothing compared to his actions, and his actions show he can’t be trusted.



The smartest move is to handle everything through the courts. You need to make sure that custody, support, and visitation rights are dealt with properly, so there’s no confusion later.

As for his kids, that decision doesn’t have to be made today. Right now, it’s too messy, too emotional, and too unstable to bring them into the picture.



Later on, when things have settled and if it feels right, there may be space for those relationships to grow naturally. For now, the focus should stay on giving the baby a calm, safe start without all the noise from the dad’s other life.