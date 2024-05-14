Summer is coming: revamp your outdoor space with these 10 Amazon must-haves

The season of garden parties has started. If a brown lawn, cloudy water in a pool or dirt and grime on your porch are ruining your patio appearance, take a closer look at our today’s selection of Amazon gems. These quick-fix solutions for most common outdoor mishaps will help you revamp your yard and garden, creating a cozy atmosphere for ultimate relaxation.

1. Make your lawn look fabulous in the blink of an eye with this green grass paint. The product will help you instantly conceal brown patches on your lawn that often appear in high-traffic areas. The paint is easy to apply, dries fast and is safe for turf and plants. The product will help you restore the natural color of your lawn after just one application.

700+ ratings

700+ ratings

4.1 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This stuff is amazing. My lawn was horrible this year, and this stuff made it look like new again. I ordered another one as I have to do large areas on my property. It is also great for a quick cover for areas where the dogs go. — crystal

2. Your outdoor surfaces will look like new again with this powerful electric pressure washer. It generates up to 3800 PSI of water pressure and 2.4 GPM of water flow for handling even the most stubborn grime quickly and effortlessly. Its pump is durable, non-corrosive and maintenance-free. The pressure washer sprays thick and dense foam that stays on the surface longer for better cleaning performance.

3,000+ ratings

3,000+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ We bought this to power wash our walkway and driveway and saw an immediate difference after just one use. Years of dirt washed away. We'll probably need to do another pass through to get it looking new again, but we are definitely satisfied with the quality of this product. — A. Haywood

3. This inflatable pool is designed to offer the perfect oasis of relaxation for your friends and family. A built-in bench with backrest and cup holders makes this pool even more convenient to use. Thanks to its robust structure, the pool can boast of exceptional durability and will serve you for a long time. The pool comes with a repair patch for quick fixes when mishaps occur.

32,800+ ratings

32,800+ ratings

4.2 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This pool is big enough for two adults and two or more children. It's very comfortable and easy to fill and drain. The price is very affordable and the material that the pool is made of is thick enough to withstand most kids. — Vicki Hills

4. Hide from harsh sunlight under this triangle sun canopy. It has strong seams and durable stainless steel D-rings in each corner. The canopy blocks up to 95% of harmful UV rays and protects you from direct sunlight. The fabric is woven in a way that allows air to circulate while blocking a significant amount of sunlight, creating a cooler and more comfortable environment for ultimate relaxation.

200+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The material quality was very good. This is my first shade sail installation. It went quite well and the sail held up in high winds.

I was concerned about its durability to UV. We live in Delaware and the sun can be intense in the summer. I have only used it one season, but it doesn't show any signs of degradation. — Intruder

5. If you want to see more green plants in your garden, but you can’t (or just don’t want to) plant them, don’t miss out on this fence screen with artificial leaves. The leaves are placed closely enough to provide blockage from harsh sunlight while also allowing air flow through the open net back.

4,900+ ratings

4,900+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ We have a terrible chain link fence in our back yard and until we get a new fence put in, this is a nice alternative for a year or two. It's easy to put up, has great reviews, and looks nice. It's a million times better than the chain link. — Lauren Hruby

6. Getting rid of weeds can be fun with this weed puller tool with a long handle. Its 4-claw steel head easily removes weeds with no need to bend or kneel. The tool tackles weeds on softer soil types, particularly after a good watering or rainfall. Please note that it may not perform as well on hard clay or rocky surfaces.

49,600+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This is one of the best gardening tools I’ve used. It is simple, effective and easy to use. It is so satisfying to pull up little or big weeds.

I have chronic back pain and find it hard to pull weeds. This is a game changer! I'm so glad I finally purchased this from my wish list. Don't wait, buy this now. You won't regret it. — Tawny

7. This pool water clarifier is a must-have for all pool owners. It clears cloudy water fast and prevents future hazy appearance of your pool. Happy customers share mind-blowing before and after collages that speak louder than any words. Buy this wonder-working product today and enjoy crystal clear pool this summer!

3,900+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I used this after my pool chemistry got out of balance and an algae bloom took over when we were away for a week. I balanced the water chemistry and brushed and treated the algae with a heavy chlorine shock. The water went from opaque dark green to turquoise and cloudy with dead algae.

My sand filter wasn't doing anything after a few days of running. I added the clarifier and almost immediately the filter and robot vacuum started pulling out huge amounts of scum. I had to backwash every few hours and keep cleaning out the vacuum filter. The water was crystal clear 24 hours later. This is a must-have for fixing a dirty pool and then keeping it under control. — Keith

8. Make your outdoor space look more stylish and elegant with this set of 2 rocking chairs and a side table. This outdoor furniture set can become a nice addition to your porch, patio or garden. Chair base is made of high-quality durable iron, while high backrest will help you relax while sitting and rocking in the chairs. Cushion covers are made of water-resistant fabric, which makes them perfect for outdoor use. Various colors of cushions and wicker are available.

100+ ratings

100+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ These chairs are comfortable. Assembly was straight forward and took two of us less than an hour for both chairs. The pillows are thick and comfortable. The swivel is tight at first, but weight and use loosens it perfectly. The glide effect is great. — Janelle M Parker

9. Hide your trashcan with these privacy screens that are installed without digging holes or pouring concrete. They will give your yard a touch of class while hiding unsightly items, including garbage bins, A/C units, generators and more. The assembly of these privacy screens is pretty simple, and it will take you approximately 45 minutes. One set includes 2 screens.

2,700+ ratings

2,700+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I'm not sure what the reviewers meant when they said hard to assemble, I put this thing together in 30 minutes at my kitchen table while using the 60-second video provided in the pictures of this item. I think honestly, a 10-year-old could have assembled this. I never write reviews, but I am impressed at the quality, price, and ease of assembly. It hides my AC unit very well and matches my white privacy fence! — Ryan Schwartz

10. This total outdoor cleaner for pressure washers will help you get rid of the most stubborn stains. The powerful formula of this fast-acting foam cleans a wide variety of surfaces such as wood, vinyl, metal, fabric, plastic, wicker, concrete, stone, brick and asphalt. It lifts dirt, grime and stains from mold, mildew, and algae and effectively removes it.

9,400+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The photo speaks for itself. Initially we tried just power washing the deck, but it wasn’t enough. I poured the diluted solution onto the deck, (I used cleaner than recommended because my deck was gross), let it sit for 5 minutes, scrubbed the deck with a deck scrub brush, and then power washed to rinse.

I had to repeat the process on some tough spots, but it worked great! I highly recommend this product and will be purchasing it again! — Michelle B

