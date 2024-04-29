60+ Amazon promo codes you just can’t miss this May
Save up to 50% of your family budget with our selection of Amazon promo codes that are active in May 2024. Inside you will find promo codes for various products, including beauty and personal care must-haves, home improvement necessities, clothes and accessories, products for kids, products for pets, and more. Save these promo codes and enjoy your shopping this May!
1. Beauty and personal care
Eyelash growth serum
40% promo code: 40H8EBPD (valid May 20 through May 31)
Hair removing blades for eyebrows and peach fuzz
15% promo code: 15DRLBTH (valid May 2 through May 31)
Vitamin shampoo and conditioner set
15% promo code: 15ICL28C (valid May 1 through May 30)
Exfoliating scrubber glove
50% promo code: 50745VZH (valid May 1 through May 14)
Silicone scar strips
5% promo code: 05CCSCAR (valid May 1 through May 30)
Refreshing under eye patches
35% promo code: 35AOADW5 (valid May 1 through May 7)
Soothing and moisturizing oil for skin and hair
10% promo code: 10GYALIVE116 (valid May 5 through May 6)
Rechargeable toothbrush for adults and kids
50% promo code: 50LLD6WL (valid May 6 through June 3)
Facial razors for hair removal
50% promo code: 50DJG67B (valid May 6 through June 3)
Waxing kit for at-home use
16% promo code: 16MOCDCN (valid May 2 through May 15)
Round hair brush for blow drying
40% promo code: 40RDBRH0814 (valid May 8 through May 15)
Anti-aging moisturizing face and eye cream
50% promo code: 50SYU8DG (valid May 8 through May 10)
Wig with bangs (long wavy hair, various colors available)
30% promo code: 305MQBYJ (valid May 9 through May 11)
Travel makeup brush set (9 items)
15% promo code: 15SUMMER2024 (valid May 13 through June 2)
Triple action eye cream with retinol
20% promo code: 20IPSYSBM (valid May 16 through June 14)
Disposable face towels for skincare and makeup removal
10% promo code: 10GABHALLIN4 (valid May 21 through May 31)
Scalp exfoliating shampoo with Himalayan Pink Salt
40% promo code: 404TSSXU (valid May 23 through May 29)
Head massager for relaxation
10% promo code: 10LB1D4P (valid May 27 through June 25)
High absorbency period underwear
50% promo code: 50PCEHY3 (valid May 27 through June 2)
Kneading back massager (chair pad)
15% promo code: 15IU3TSZ (valid May 6 through May 12)
Soothing and moisturizing skin toner face mask pads (70 sheets)
5% promo code: 05QAMAAM (valid May 6 through May 19)
Infrared light therapy knee brace
20% promo code: 205KETKT (valid May 3 through June 1)
2. Home improvement
Bidet toilet seat attachment with adjustable water pressure nozzle
10% promo code: 10R72A76 (valid May 24 through May 25)
Electronic keypad door lock
50% promo code: 50EG78MV (valid May 17 through June 11)
Star projector with Bluetooth speaker
5% promo code: 05EZFF2K (valid May 12 through June 10)
Rotating dance floor lights with remote control
50% promo code: 50GR29DW (valid May 8 through May 13)
Butterfly-shaped color-changing night light for kids
50% promo code: 503342US (valid May 5 through May 5)
LED curtain lights with remote control and 8 modes
50% promo code: 50Z8VKKS (valid May 1 through May 7)
Bathroom faucet with pop-up drain
20% promo code: 20J4FFMZ (valid May 1 through May 30)
Floor lamp with shelves
15% promo code: 15DKDKDK (valid May 1 through May 13)
3. Kitchen and dining
Kitchen knife set (18 pieces)
50% promo code: 50ODNGJA (valid May 22 through May 28)
Digital scale with removable bowl
30% promo code: 30XYWUC3 (valid May 20 through May 31)
5-in-1 immersion blender
50% promo code: 50V91SKP (valid May 16 through May 23)
Rolling grill baskets (2 items)
50% promo code: 50XDA2EF (valid May 10 through June 8)
Stainless steel kitchen tongs with teeth
40% promo code: 40EXKJ5Y (valid May 7 through May 10)
Lunch container with large bowl, 4-compartment bento tray, leak-proof sauce container, and reusable spoon and fork
50% promo code: 50QJOIY7 (valid May 5 through May 6)
4-piece coffee mug set with rack
50% promo code: 50QGV1KQ (valid May 1 through May 2)
Stainless steel latte art pitcher
10% promo code: 10DEEPMAANAK (valid May 1 through May 30)
4. Products for children
Silicone baby teether toy
50% promo code: 504SJFWK (valid May 28 through May 31)
Silicone baby pacifier
50% promo code: 505TA5BC (valid May 18 through May 22)
Silicone teether and toothbrush for itch relief
50% promo code: 50MRJQRJ (valid May 13 through May 16)
Ergonomic baby carrier with hip seat
50% promo code: 50IP3O3U (valid May 1 through May 30)
5. Products for pets
Foldable heavy duty gate for dogs (various sizes available)
30% promo code: 302CAGII (valid May 1 through May 5)
Memory foam dog bed
30% promo code: 30OWYIV546 (valid May 2 through May 8)
Wrinkle wipes for dogs
30% promo code: 30GJOVB7 (valid May 6 through May 13)
Anti-barking device for dog training
15% promo code: 15YY1OGV (valid May 8 through May 8)
Dog paw care kit with gentle no-rinse cleanser
35% promo code: 35JAPS7D (valid May 8 through May 10)
6. Clothes and accessories
Bathing suit for children (various colors and patterns available)
50% promo code: 50R8LI8W (valid May 1 through May 1)
Soft supportive bra
20% promo code: 20UNLINED (valid May 1 through May 30)
Women’s seamless bodysuit with square neck and long sleeves (various colors available)
40% promo code: 40QM656A (valid May 1 through May 30)
Wrap dress with long sleeves
50% promo code: 50AGQGWJ (valid May 1 through May 30)
Women’s oversized vest (various colors available)
50% promo code: 5027T68C (valid May 5 through May 5)
Women’s pajama set (V-neck top and pants, various colors available)
50% promo code: 50511QGT (valid May 5 through May 5)
Women’s casual crochet crop top with long sleeves
42% promo code: 42EXRU8G (valid May 5 through May 5)
Women’s sleeveless knit top with pocket (various colors available)
35% promo code: 35CVR165 (valid May 5 through May 5)
Girls’ high waist wrap skorts
40% promo code: 40J4WPKT (valid May 6 through May 8)
Men’s breathable hiking socks
50% promo code: 506LUDNZ (valid May 6 through May 10)
Knee high socks for kids (various colors available)
50% promo code: 50GV4AQJ (valid May 6 through May 10)
Pregnancy compression stockings
50% promo code: 50TDJOWA (valid May 27 through June 9)
Crutch organizer bag with drink holder and pockets
15% promo code: 15CRUTCHBAG (valid May 15 through June 13)
7. Office and school supplies
Set of ruled notepads, 50 sheets in each
45% promo code: 4584CPBO (valid May 2 through May 8)
Spiral bound daily planner with hard cover
30% promo code: 30AUROPLAN (valid May 1 through May 7)
Acrylic markers set (9 units; white, silver and gold)
50% promo code: 50UOVABV (valid May 3 through May 31)
Non-slip desk protector and mouse pad
50% promo code: 502XRIPZ (valid May 7 through May 9)
Portable label printer
50% promo code: 505B73ZH (valid May 25 through May 26)
8. Cell phones and accessories
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone case with card holder
50% promo code: 5012BRC6 (valid May 3 through May 3)
Phone case compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max (with camera lens protector)
50% promo code: 50W41QGE (valid May 7 through May 10)
Dual port USB charger (3 units)
50% promo code: 50MSSXGG (valid May 25 through May 25)
