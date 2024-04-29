60+ Amazon promo codes you just can’t miss this May

Save up to 50% of your family budget with our selection of Amazon promo codes that are active in May 2024. Inside you will find promo codes for various products, including beauty and personal care must-haves, home improvement necessities, clothes and accessories, products for kids, products for pets, and more. Save these promo codes and enjoy your shopping this May!

1. Beauty and personal care

Eyelash growth serum

40% promo code: 40H8EBPD (valid May 20 through May 31)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Hair removing blades for eyebrows and peach fuzz

15% promo code: 15DRLBTH (valid May 2 through May 31)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Vitamin shampoo and conditioner set

15% promo code: 15ICL28C (valid May 1 through May 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Exfoliating scrubber glove

50% promo code: 50745VZH (valid May 1 through May 14)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Silicone scar strips

5% promo code: 05CCSCAR (valid May 1 through May 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Refreshing under eye patches

35% promo code: 35AOADW5 (valid May 1 through May 7)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Soothing and moisturizing oil for skin and hair

10% promo code: 10GYALIVE116 (valid May 5 through May 6)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Rechargeable toothbrush for adults and kids

50% promo code: 50LLD6WL (valid May 6 through June 3)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Facial razors for hair removal

50% promo code: 50DJG67B (valid May 6 through June 3)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Waxing kit for at-home use

16% promo code: 16MOCDCN (valid May 2 through May 15)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Round hair brush for blow drying

40% promo code: 40RDBRH0814 (valid May 8 through May 15)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Anti-aging moisturizing face and eye cream

50% promo code: 50SYU8DG (valid May 8 through May 10)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Wig with bangs (long wavy hair, various colors available)

30% promo code: 305MQBYJ (valid May 9 through May 11)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Travel makeup brush set (9 items)

15% promo code: 15SUMMER2024 (valid May 13 through June 2)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Triple action eye cream with retinol

20% promo code: 20IPSYSBM (valid May 16 through June 14)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Disposable face towels for skincare and makeup removal

10% promo code: 10GABHALLIN4 (valid May 21 through May 31)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Scalp exfoliating shampoo with Himalayan Pink Salt

40% promo code: 404TSSXU (valid May 23 through May 29)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Head massager for relaxation

10% promo code: 10LB1D4P (valid May 27 through June 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

High absorbency period underwear

50% promo code: 50PCEHY3 (valid May 27 through June 2)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Kneading back massager (chair pad)

15% promo code: 15IU3TSZ (valid May 6 through May 12)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Soothing and moisturizing skin toner face mask pads (70 sheets)

5% promo code: 05QAMAAM (valid May 6 through May 19)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Infrared light therapy knee brace

20% promo code: 205KETKT (valid May 3 through June 1)

PROMO CODE PAGE

2. Home improvement

Bidet toilet seat attachment with adjustable water pressure nozzle

10% promo code: 10R72A76 (valid May 24 through May 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Electronic keypad door lock

50% promo code: 50EG78MV (valid May 17 through June 11)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Star projector with Bluetooth speaker

5% promo code: 05EZFF2K (valid May 12 through June 10)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Rotating dance floor lights with remote control

50% promo code: 50GR29DW (valid May 8 through May 13)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Butterfly-shaped color-changing night light for kids

50% promo code: 503342US (valid May 5 through May 5)

PROMO CODE PAGE

LED curtain lights with remote control and 8 modes

50% promo code: 50Z8VKKS (valid May 1 through May 7)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Bathroom faucet with pop-up drain

20% promo code: 20J4FFMZ (valid May 1 through May 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Floor lamp with shelves

15% promo code: 15DKDKDK (valid May 1 through May 13)

PROMO CODE PAGE

3. Kitchen and dining

Kitchen knife set (18 pieces)

50% promo code: 50ODNGJA (valid May 22 through May 28)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Digital scale with removable bowl

30% promo code: 30XYWUC3 (valid May 20 through May 31)

PROMO CODE PAGE

5-in-1 immersion blender

50% promo code: 50V91SKP (valid May 16 through May 23)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Rolling grill baskets (2 items)

50% promo code: 50XDA2EF (valid May 10 through June 8)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Stainless steel kitchen tongs with teeth

40% promo code: 40EXKJ5Y (valid May 7 through May 10)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Lunch container with large bowl, 4-compartment bento tray, leak-proof sauce container, and reusable spoon and fork

50% promo code: 50QJOIY7 (valid May 5 through May 6)

PROMO CODE PAGE

4-piece coffee mug set with rack

50% promo code: 50QGV1KQ (valid May 1 through May 2)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Stainless steel latte art pitcher

10% promo code: 10DEEPMAANAK (valid May 1 through May 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

4. Products for children

Silicone baby teether toy

50% promo code: 504SJFWK (valid May 28 through May 31)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Silicone baby pacifier

50% promo code: 505TA5BC (valid May 18 through May 22)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Silicone teether and toothbrush for itch relief

50% promo code: 50MRJQRJ (valid May 13 through May 16)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Ergonomic baby carrier with hip seat

50% promo code: 50IP3O3U (valid May 1 through May 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

5. Products for pets

Foldable heavy duty gate for dogs (various sizes available)

30% promo code: 302CAGII (valid May 1 through May 5)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Memory foam dog bed

30% promo code: 30OWYIV546 (valid May 2 through May 8)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Wrinkle wipes for dogs

30% promo code: 30GJOVB7 (valid May 6 through May 13)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Anti-barking device for dog training

15% promo code: 15YY1OGV (valid May 8 through May 8)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Dog paw care kit with gentle no-rinse cleanser

35% promo code: 35JAPS7D (valid May 8 through May 10)

PROMO CODE PAGE

6. Clothes and accessories

Bathing suit for children (various colors and patterns available)

50% promo code: 50R8LI8W (valid May 1 through May 1)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Soft supportive bra

20% promo code: 20UNLINED (valid May 1 through May 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Women’s seamless bodysuit with square neck and long sleeves (various colors available)

40% promo code: 40QM656A (valid May 1 through May 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Wrap dress with long sleeves

50% promo code: 50AGQGWJ (valid May 1 through May 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Women’s oversized vest (various colors available)

50% promo code: 5027T68C (valid May 5 through May 5)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Women’s pajama set (V-neck top and pants, various colors available)

50% promo code: 50511QGT (valid May 5 through May 5)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Women’s casual crochet crop top with long sleeves

42% promo code: 42EXRU8G (valid May 5 through May 5)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Women’s sleeveless knit top with pocket (various colors available)

35% promo code: 35CVR165 (valid May 5 through May 5)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Girls’ high waist wrap skorts

40% promo code: 40J4WPKT (valid May 6 through May 8)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Men’s breathable hiking socks

50% promo code: 506LUDNZ (valid May 6 through May 10)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Knee high socks for kids (various colors available)

50% promo code: 50GV4AQJ (valid May 6 through May 10)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Pregnancy compression stockings

50% promo code: 50TDJOWA (valid May 27 through June 9)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Crutch organizer bag with drink holder and pockets

15% promo code: 15CRUTCHBAG (valid May 15 through June 13)

PROMO CODE PAGE

7. Office and school supplies

Set of ruled notepads, 50 sheets in each

45% promo code: 4584CPBO (valid May 2 through May 8)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Spiral bound daily planner with hard cover

30% promo code: 30AUROPLAN (valid May 1 through May 7)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Acrylic markers set (9 units; white, silver and gold)

50% promo code: 50UOVABV (valid May 3 through May 31)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Non-slip desk protector and mouse pad

50% promo code: 502XRIPZ (valid May 7 through May 9)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Portable label printer

50% promo code: 505B73ZH (valid May 25 through May 26)

PROMO CODE PAGE

8. Cell phones and accessories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone case with card holder

50% promo code: 5012BRC6 (valid May 3 through May 3)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Phone case compatible with iPhone 13 Pro Max (with camera lens protector)

50% promo code: 50W41QGE (valid May 7 through May 10)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Dual port USB charger (3 units)

50% promo code: 50MSSXGG (valid May 25 through May 25)

PROMO CODE PAGE

If you are looking for powerful cleaning products that actually work, take a look at this selection of Amazon finds. They will help you clean everything around the house, from bathroom and furniture to cookware and vegetables.

