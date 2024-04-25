10+ cleaning gems from Amazon that actually deliver results (we’ve got photos to prove it)
What if we told you that cleaning can actually be fun? If you don’t believe us, buy these 11 Amazon cleaning gems, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised. These powerful products and tools are super easy to use, and they work like a charm. You can use them to clean everything in your house, from shower doors and dishwashing machines to mouth guards and vegetables. The before and after photos that happy customers share in their reviews speak louder than any words!
1. Forget about spending hours scrubbing your bathroom. This drill brush attachment set will do all the tough job for you. The kit includes medium stiffness nylon brushes that you can easily attach to your favorite cordless drill (the drill is not included). The brushes work perfectly well on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain.
61,700+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’m fairly strong, but scrubbing anything after a while is exhausting. These brushes literally took decades of dirt off tiles and appliances in my old apartment. If you have a drill, do not hesitate to purchase it. I’m cleaning walls, floors, my tub, my stove, everything with these! It’s the best purchase I’ve ever made. — Stephg613
2. Give a new life to your dishwasher with this dishwasher cleaner. Use these tablets during normal washing cycles with or without dishes, following the manufacturer’s instructions. The product has pleasant lemon scent and cleans your dishwashing machine deep inside, including pump and valve, tub and internal hoses.
73,800+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ These are wonderful! After the great success I had with this brand’s washing machine tablets, I decided to buy more of their products for my other household machines. I couldn’t believe how shiny the stainless steel tub of my dishwasher was after using it just one time. It definitely will be a staple cleaning product for my house. — Sharona
3. These cleaning tablets are a must-have for those who use retainers and mouth guards. They will keep your retainers, aligners, wire retainers, sports mouth guards, and night guards clean and odor-free. You can soak your dental appliances daily for the best results. The package includes 120 cleaning tablets that will serve you for long.
16,900+ ratings
4.8 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have a mouth guard I use each night to protect my teeth due to grinding. I only cleaned it with a toothbrush each morning, which is apparently not good. I wish I took better pictures with the same background, but you can see the yellow color and buildup of hard gunk before I used these tablets and the dramatic improvement after just 1 month. — Kindle Customer
4. If you wash your fruit and vegetables with water only, consider buying this fruit and vegetable wash. You won’t regret it! This wonderful cleaner safely removes wax, soil, agricultural chemicals, and handling residue found on both standard and organic fruit and vegetables. The product is great for spraying on firm produce and soaking soft or leafy produce.
5,100+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I saw this veggie wash spray was on sale and decided to try it. I’m really glad I did because my fruits and veggies have never been cleaner. In the past, we used to use baking soda or vinegar, but my apples and grapes still had the waxy feel to them. With this spray, I just spritz once and rub the apple under the faucet and the waxiness is gone. I washed strawberries and the amount of dirt that came off was insane. — Clara R.
5. This electric scrubber with 6 replaceable heads will turn cleaning into a breeze. This device cleans surfaces at high speed, which can greatly improve the cleaning efficiency compared with manual cleaning. The 6 brush heads included in the set will meet various cleaning needs, which makes this electric scrubber a truly versatile tool. You can use it as a kitchen scrubber, a shower scrubber, a bathtub scrubber, a grout brush, a stove cleaning brush, a floor scrubber, etc.
500+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I should’ve ordered this electric scrubber earlier! I hate scrubbing (by hand) the tub and sinks and anything else, even when wearing my gloves, and this scrubber is what everyone needs in their house! It’s super easy to change the scrubbers too, and I love that everything fits in the little net bag so it can dry easily. Totally recommend it! — Lifelover
6. Dirty tumbler? No problem! These cleaning tablets will remove all the dirt and residue from your stainless steel tumblers and plastic or glass bottles. The tablets are super easy to use. Fill the bottle with warm water, add 1 tablet, let it soak for 15–30 minutes, empty and rinse! No bottle cleaning brush or sponge is needed. The product efficiently removes stubborn stains left by coffee and tea, eliminating bottle odors too.
5,100+ ratings
4.8 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I didn’t know that I needed these until I got some. Now I find uses for them EVERYWHERE! Don’t buy the small box, buy the larger box because you will use every last one! Things you never thought would get clean, get clean!! I have not run out of uses for them! — Polly Bowers
7. Amazon customers swear by these reusable microfiber dusting gloves. They can be extremely helpful in household cleaning, including cleaning plant leaves, window blinds, shelves, car interior and other surfaces. Their fluffy texture traps dust and keeps it trapped in the fibers. You can use these dusting gloves dry or wet, for your ultimate convenience. Various colors are available.
3,100+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ My houseplants have never been so happy. You water your plants, but the leaves keep getting dustier and dustier. The plants don’t like that (because in the wild, when it rains the leaves get washed). I’ve been wiping my leaves every now and then using a microfiber cloth.
Sure, it works, but nowhere near as well as this does. This is a funny product, it sounds a little odd, but boy does it work well! — S. Sneddon
8. This chainmail scrubber is a real household must-have. Its innovative ergonomic handle provides better grip and keeps your hands away from the chainmail, resulting in less fatigue. The scrubber gets into every corner or crevice and is suitable for all cookware: pots, pans, grills, and even pizza stones. Get rid of dirt, rust or oil build-up on your cast iron with ease and make your cookware look like new again!
900+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ We have a flat chainmail mesh, like a washcloth, and it has always been our go-to for cleaning cast iron. I was skeptical that this would offer any improvement, but I was wrong! This thing lets you get better leverage, and works more like a steel sponge than a steel washcloth.
It’s great for getting into corners or getting that extra-stubborn bit out of the pan. You don’t want to press too hard when using a mesh to avoid damaging your seasoning, but used correctly this is an excellent cleaner for cast iron. — Arzach
9. This novelty pet hair remover set is something that every pet owner needs. The set includes 2 tools. The copper pet hair remover can be used on a large variety of heavy duty and thick fabrics, such as carpets, rugs, furniture, blankets, cat trees, car interiors, winter coats, etc. The plastic fabric cleaner can be used on soft and thin fabrics, such as upholstery, velvet, bedsheets, sweatshirts, etc.
1,100+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I thought I was getting up most of my cat’s hair from my rugs when I vacuumed. I was wrong. These tools really pick up what’s left and make my rugs look so much better. I would suggest a pet hair remover with a longer handle if you have larger rugs or a lot of carpets, but for my purposes these work just fine.
I just have two rugs I need to remove the hair from and these do the trick! If you have pets, you need items like these. They get up all the pet hair and are so easy to use. — Annie
10. Say goodbye to pouring leftover oil down the drain or storing it in random containers. This cooking oil solidifier will turn used oil into solid organic waste. The use is pretty simple. Sprinkle and stir the product into hot oil until it is fully dissolved, let it cool down and solidify, and then toss it in the trash. No more smelly jars or time-consuming clean-up!
5,100+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This stuff really works! Instead of pouring old oil in the garbage (and risking the bag breaking and oil getting everywhere), or trying to find a discarded food container to seal it in, just sprinkle a packet of this stuff on warm oil, wait a while, and it becomes a solid mass that’s easy to scrape out of the pan and into the garbage. It didn’t set up to the point where I could just get the oil out of the pan in one piece, but it wasn’t a big deal. At least it wasn’t liquid oil anymore! I’ll definitely buy it again when I run out. — EdTheTalkingHorse
11. You’ll be surprised when you see how much dust this air purifier collects. Its super efficient 3-in-1 filter removes dust, pollen, and other airborne particles. With noise levels as low as 25 dB, this air purifier is so quiet, you can run it throughout the night and sleep soundly. You can choose between two brightness settings or turn the light off completely to create your ideal sleeping environment.
48,400+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This thing is amazing. I get severe allergies at least two times per year. No matter how much I wipe down surfaces or vacuum, I always have a lot of dust in my apartment. I have one of these and just purchased a second one.
When it arrived, I did a comparison between both and was surprised by how much garbage and dust it collected in such a short amount of time. I will definitely stick with this brand going forward. — Nat
Find more cleaning gems from Amazon in this selection. Dust, dirt, rust, grease, and mold don’t stand a chance of survival with these powerful cleaning products and tools. Buy them today, and they will make your spring-cleaning a breeze!
