The Dreamiest Couples at the 2024 Oscars

The 2024 Academy Awards showcased an array of beloved A-listers gracing the red carpet alongside their partners. Amidst the glamour of their exquisite attire, certain couples captured our hearts with their undeniable chemistry. Explore our ranking and share your thoughts.

15. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

14. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

13. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

12. Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

11. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

10. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemmons

9. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

8. Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti

7. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

6. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

5. Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

4. America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams

3. Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

2. Yvonne McGuinness and Cillian Murphy

1. Emma Stone and Dave McCary

If you’re eager to indulge in more breathtaking elegance, delve into our ranking of the best-dressed attendees at the 2024 Grammys.

