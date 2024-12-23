The Internet Goes Crazy Wanting to Know If Women Have Periods While in a Coma, Experts Finally Deliver an Answer

A bizarre question has recently ignited a heated debate across social media. What began as a simple spark of curiosity quickly turned into a viral discussion, with countless people eager for an answer. The question, which left many utterly fascinated, was: “Do women still get their periods while in a coma?” Eventually, doctors weighed in with an explanation, and one even shared a truly mind-boggling piece of information that left many people stunned.

A user unexpectedly triggered a massive reaction after posting a simple yet intriguing question on “X”.

The question of whether women still get their periods while in a coma sparked a frenzy on social media after user @CloudxRaven posted it on December, 2. The query quickly went viral, amassing nearly 24 million views and over 3,000 comments, ranging from informative to... less so. One user said “This is such a wild question but totally 100% valid. I don’t know how to feel...” . It reflected the confusion experienced by thousands of internet users curious about the topic. Some users, despite having no expertise in gynecology, confidently attempted to provide answers.

The question rapidly went viral on social media, with experts revealing the real answer behind it.

“In most cases, menstruation stops during a coma due to changes in the body’s normal functions,” one user wrote confidently. But he’s been proven wrong when Otis Zeon, a Los Angeles physician, shared his expert opinion on the matter. “Menstruation is not controlled by the level of consciousness — so they will still get it,” he stated. And then, he added, “Also, keep in mind that because the cycle is regular, they can still get pregnant.”



The doctor was taken by surprise at the question’s viral popularity. “I didn’t see this going viral—mommy, I’m famous,” he joked. His initial response quickly gained traction, racking up 32,000 likes and 2,3M views. “But on a serious note, it’s shocking to me to see how shocked people are,” the doctor said after confirming that yes, women will still menstruate. Even while in a coma, the body continues many biological processes that don’t require conscious thought, despite being unresponsive.

People flooded the doctor’s comments with a barrage of additional questions.

The doctor received a tremendous amount of responses after he answered the tricky question. One user asked him, “What would the significance of stopping it be? They could prescribe something to stop it but they never do because when the pt is unconscious, there are much more important things to worry about.” The doctor replied, “Good point- but as care providers- we do everything we can to keep the patient comfortable as well, for example, things like grooming, hygiene, bathing — including menstrual care become crucial in a comatose patient — you have to care for the whole person.”



Another user, who was skeptical about the doctor’s statement, asked, “So you’re telling me it stops due to ‘regular’ stress seasons but not in a coma?” And the doctor wrote, “There are various causes of coma, in a certain coma which impacts the hormone glands in the skull, it stops. But yeah.”

Another medical expert provided a detailed explanation of what happens to a woman’s body while she’s in a coma.

A coma is a state of prolonged unconsciousness, typically caused by brain injury, stroke, or other serious medical conditions. While patients in a coma cannot respond to their surroundings, many of the body’s automatic functions, such as breathing and digestion, persist, often with medical assistance. However, higher brain functions, including voluntary actions and conscious responses, are impaired.



“During a coma, the hypothalamus may be affected depending on the nature of the injury or condition,” says Dr Chetna Jain. “Since the hypothalamus plays a crucial role in regulating the menstrual cycle, damage to this part of the brain could disrupt menstruation.”



The answer to whether women have their periods while in a coma is not all black and white. Dr Jain explained, “It depends on several factors, including whether the brain’s hormonal control system is affected, the cause of the coma, and the general health of the patient.”



In certain cases, if the brain’s hormonal control systems—particularly the hypothalamus and pituitary gland—remain functional, a woman may continue to menstruate while in a coma. Dr Jain says, “If the hormonal axis remains intact, the uterus would still shed its lining regularly, leading to menstruation. The woman would, of course, be unaware of this, and hospital staff would manage it as part of their routine care.”



When a coma is caused by severe brain trauma or the patient requires life support, hormonal regulation can be disrupted, potentially leading to the cessation of menstruation. “Trauma to the hypothalamus or pituitary gland, severe physical stress, or the body’s shift toward survival mechanisms may suppress the menstrual cycle, resulting in amenorrhea (the absence of menstruation),” Dr Jain elaborated.