This Girl Looks and Acts Just Like Jim Carrey, Is She His Daughter

Ever thought about looking like someone super famous? Meet Heather Shaw, a funny lady who’s practically a twin of the famous actor Jim Carrey. At 35, Heather’s blowing up on TikTok with her hilarious videos imitating Jim Carrey. And get this, she doesn’t just look like him, she talks exactly like him too.

She had his looks since she was a child.

People even think she’s Jim Carrey’s daughter, but the truth is, she’s not. Heather’s had this Carrey-like look since she was eight and decided to make people laugh just like her famous doppelganger.

During the pandemic, Heather hopped on TikTok, planning to convince folks she’s Jim Carrey’s long-lost daughter. But her videos became a huge hit, with many believing she’s really related to the actor.

Then, fate played a funny trick — Heather accidentally chipped her front tooth, making her look even more like Lloyd Christmas, the goofy character Carrey played in Dumb and Dumber. Now, everyone’s even more convinced she’s his lookalike.

No one knows if Jim Carrey has seen Heather’s videos, but she jokes about meeting him one day with a playful “Hi, father!” Besides the jokes, Heather truly looks up to Carrey as an inspiration and comedy legend, thanking him for being just like him.

Her social media fame led to invites for TV shows and interviews, making her a big deal in the comedy world. Fans can’t wait for the day when Heather and Jim Carrey might meet and make everyone laugh together.

Heather Shaw’s awesome resemblance to Jim Carrey has brought her into the spotlight, getting attention and cool opportunities in the comedy scene. As she keeps going, who knows if she’ll get to do comedy with her hero, Jim Carrey.