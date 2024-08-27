We Found 10 Awesome Beauty Products Under $20 — See What Made the Cut

We strongly believe that beauty doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. So we decided to create a list of products that deliver luxury results at budget-friendly prices. Yep, all these goodies are under $20! Whether you’re looking for a killer tint or a skincare staple, these top picks will have you looking fab while still having cash left for your coffee fix.

1. Tame that mane with this hair wax stick! This handy stick is non-greasy and will deliver instant control without weighing your locks down. There will be no heavy buildup or sticky residue.

It’s quite compact, so you can throw it in your bag and take it wherever you go. No more bad hair days!

Promising review: I used just a bit to slick back my hair, and it worked! If you have a small handheld, sleek brush, it would work even better. It doesn’t flake when you brush back, which I love! Bought the three-pack, and I know it’s going to last me a very long time. — Bre

2. A fan of bold, voluminous lashes? Then you should absolutely get this volumizing & lengthening mascara. The conic fiber brush grabs each lash and coats it in rich pigment from root to tip (and without clumping!).

The product is smudge-proof and long-lasting, so your lashes stay fabulous the whole day. It’s cruelty-free, which is a big plus.

Promising review: I usually use Maybelline Sky High mascara, but this mascara did just as well—if not better. Also, for the price, it’s a no-brainer between the two. I haven’t worn it long enough to see if I will experience fallout, but so far, so good. It layered on super well, showed no clumping, and looks great. I did not even need to curl my lashes before, which I usually refrain from doing anyway, but it just shows that this mascara can stand alone (unless you require curling). — Leah Powell

3. This pore-perfecting toner gets the job done! It is excellent for refreshing your skin and refining your pores due to its exclusive witch hazel formula. It easily removes excess oil, dirt, or makeup residue. And it will not over-dry your skin.

You can use it daily after cleansing. The product leaves your skin perfectly prepped for your fave moisturizer. It is also fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types.

Promising review: I’ve been using witch hazel for a while now, and it has quickly become a staple in my skincare routine. Unlike other toners that can leave my skin feeling dry and tight, witch hazel is incredibly gentle. It doesn’t strip away moisture, but it still manages to leave my pores feeling refreshed and clean. My skin feels balanced, and there’s no hint of irritation. If you’re looking for something that delivers results without drying out your skin, witch hazel is definitely worth trying! — K

4. This 2-in-1 product will make your skin smooth and your hair strong. This natural pomegranate seed oil is packed with essential fatty acids. It delivers deep hydration, softness, and vibrancy. It also intensely nourishes hair and scalps and enhances hair quality, making them softer.

This pomegranate oil is light, smooth, and absorbs easily. It is also scented very lightly. Warning: Don’t forget to perform a patch test before use.

Promising review: I purchased this as an ingredient for my all-natural sunscreen, and it worked great! This contains a high SPF that protects your skin from UVA, so it was one of the main ingredients I needed. I will also be using it on its own, as this is great for anti-aging of the skin. — Tori

5. This post-shave & waxing treatment is a must-have for anyone dealing with the common yet frustrating issue of ingrown hairs and razor bumps. It is easy to apply and is perfect for use on sensitive areas like the bikini line, armpits, and legs.

Due to BHA, this clarifying tonic removes dead skin cells that clog pores and block hair. It effectively helps to prevent irritation and ingrown hairs, ensuring your skin remains smooth and bump-free. The product is dermatologist and gynecologist-approved.

Promising review: I have never had a product that works this well for razor burns! It does contain alcohol, so it will sting a little on any little nicks you might have, but only for a second. Very happy with this product. It is easy to apply and dries quickly. — Mom of 3

6. This weightless lip tint combines a powerful punch of hydration with an incredibly lightweight feel. It provides a non-sticky finish that lasts all day.

The tint is a lifesaver for chapped or dry lips. Also, it is smudge-proof and is nice for everyday use. Perfect for on-the-go moisture.

Promising review: It looks more natural than lipstick, although if you apply too much, it looks like you drank a bunch of Kool Aid, lol. I just put on a little bit in order to brighten the color of my lips. I got the orange one. — S.O.

7. If you have rough, dry, and calloused feet, use this professional callus remover! This miracle-in-a-bottle is the ultimate solution for achieving silky-smooth feet without the hefty price tag of a professional pedicure. Not only does this product remove calluses, but it also doubles as a treatment for cracked heels.

It is quite simple to use. Soak your feet in warm water.

Dry your feet, apply the gel for 5–10 minutes, and let it work its wonders.

Rinse, and then use a pumice stone or rasp kit.

Enjoy the result.

Promising review: I’ve been using this for a couple of years now and apply it every few months, even in the winter. It does a great job of softening the skin, making it easier to remove. It has made a huge difference in the look and feel of my feet.

I highly recommend this product. So do yourself a favor and get some now! You’ll only be sad that you didn’t order it sooner and end those embarrassing, cracked heel, rough feet struggles you’ve been suffering through summer after summer. — Courtney

8. Your sun-kissed glow is just a pump away! Just get this easy-to-apply tanning mousse. In just one hour, you’ll be perfectly tanned without ever leaving the house.

It is packed with high-quality ingredients. It is also vegan and has zero fake tan smell. And with its fuss-free application and streak-free finish, you can tan like a true pro.

Promising review: My first self-tanner. I was very nervous about ending up with an uneven, streaky orange mess. That didn’t happen. The mouse is black. Like jet black. And it makes it easy to see where it needs to be rubbed in more.

I did it in front of my bathroom mirror, applying it all over my body, and I can easily reach my own back. The outcome is amazing. I kept it on for the whole day, basically. I even went to the gym while it was set. The result is that I look like I lay in a tanning bed very often. There’s nothing orange about it; it’s a bronze-caramel tone.

Very nice; I’m impressed, especially since it’s only $10. I didn’t use a mitt either; I applied it with my hands, washed them off, and then applied a thin coat to my hands to match my body. A mitt is unnecessary if you can apply it quickly. I was able to do it in about 20 minutes. — Rhiannon

9. Tackle scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone with the help of this efficient skincare oil. It is infused with a blend of natural oils and vitamins. It leaves your skin silky-smooth and radiantly hydrated.

It absorbs very quickly without that greasy feeling, so you can glow on the go. Plus, it smells so good, that you’ll want to bathe in it. But don’t worry, a little goes a long way!

Promising review: I never post reviews, but this works if you’re patient and use it during pregnancy. The first picture is 6 months after my first pregnancy. I did not take care of my skin during my first pregnancy. Shortly after that picture, I started using bio-oil and have been for about a year.

The second picture is of my second pregnancy, at 7 months pregnant. I have no new stretch marks, and my marks have greatly decreased in color and appearance. — Peony D. Weber

10. This nutrient-packed eye gel will help you minimize puffiness and dark circles. With it, your eyes will not look tired anymore. The product is perfect for layering under your moisturizer.

The formula is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and has no smell. The product is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Promising review: This is how my dark circles looked a while ago, but thanks to this product, my life has changed. I love it; it is my favorite product to correct dark circles. — Yuni

We hope you like our picks and will enjoy using them on a daily basis. Go ahead, treat yourself to some of these gems, and get great results without draining your wallet.