We Found Out I’m Pregnant With Twins, and Now My Husband Wants to Reset His Life
A woman in her mid-thirties recently shared a deeply troubling experience on Reddit, detailing her husband’s shocking reaction to the news that they are expecting twins. Having joyfully planned to expand their family, she was met with resistance and despair, leading her to question their entire relationship.
This is her story.
“I’m a 35-year-old woman married to a 45-year-old man for over 7 years,” she began, explaining that they already have four children. For her husband’s recent birthday, she decided to surprise him with the news of her pregnancy.
“I surprised him with a pregnancy test result that we will be having a 5th child. He seemed to have a meltdown when he heard it, and he said no, it is impossible, we have been careful. I thought he would be happy, as he said it himself when we were dating that he wants a lot of kids.”
The situation escalated during a visit to the gynecologist.
“The doctor says I am 10 weeks pregnant and we are having twins. My husband was livid. He keeps screaming no, no, no, no, no. I lost count of him saying no.
After his meltdown at the doctor’s office, he told me that he just can’t have 6 kids at his age. I got confused about what he is saying, as I know he wanted a big family. He wanted it himself. I cried and told him what we were supposed to do, and he kept saying that he just can’t have 6 kids.”
The conversation took an even darker turn on their way home.
“He says how he should not have gotten married and have kids, and he does not know anymore if his life is worth it, that he’d be happy to have a reset button. I reminded him it takes two to tango, and creating a kid is not just my fault.
The next morning, I woke up with screaming and crying kids begging their father not to go. Turns out he already packed and was ready to go. My 3-year-old is hugging his father’s luggage and crying, and his face is stoic. By then, I knew I was stupid to commit the mistake of marrying him.
It may be hard as I am pregnant right now, but I got a full-time job, and we do have a nanny and supportive family, and friends. It is best if he goes. I do not need another baby to take care of.”
Redditors were divided, offering both sympathy and criticism.
- A real husband would stay and talk to his wife, who is facing exactly the same realization but with also facing the daunting task of carrying those twins inside her too. He’s just run away, not considering anyone else’s feelings, traumatizing his current kids! What a selfish man. Hope the kids take after mom. © kirby60 / Reddit
- You are absolutely right OP, even if he comes back apologizing, he already showed who he is, and who wants to have a person like this by your side? Congrats on the babies. © muskito02 / Reddit
- It’s his fault really. If he didn’t want to risk 6 kids he should’ve used protection & got a vasectomy. © BayouMan2 / Reddit
- This guy is tired at 45 and just discovered that he’s going to be 63 when his youngest kids are adults. She’s going to be just reaching the age range he’s in now when that happens... I’m not saying you should leave your family by any means, but man. He’s going through a mental breakdown, he’s not necessarily the devil. © dRaven43 / Reddit
- I have a ton of kids, my first was born when I was 30, the last when I was 43... I’ll gladly take the downvotes. For me, the prospect of having a baby right now at 46 would be the nail in my coffin. I absolutely, without a doubt, could not do it again. It’s too much. © Level-Application-83 / Reddit
- So 6 kids is intense, but with that being said any man that leaves his kids is not a man worth keeping in your life. The fact that he walked out in front of them is deranged. © Mecharonin_n_please / Reddit
- Everyone mad at the husband is crazy. 4 kids is already a huge family. There’s way more to this story and I think a guy losing his mind over the fact that he has 6 children especially young twins at 45 is understandable. © LeBongJaames / Reddit
- What a shame... I am 9 years older than my wife. We didn’t have our first kid until I was 42. Then five years later, we had twins... I was in my late 40s and now, nearly 10 years later, I realize it is the best thing ever. © FantasticTempe / Reddit
- I disagree. People can have mental breakdowns. It doesn’t mean they’ve changed as a person, nor does it mean they’ve been harboring these feelings all along. I would suggest the OP take some time and get some therapy scheduled for herself and her husband before divorcing. © alphaomega06** / Reddit
