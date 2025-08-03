We Found Out I’m Pregnant With Twins, and Now My Husband Wants to Reset His Life

“He says how he should not have gotten married and have kids, and he does not know anymore if his life is worth it, that he’d be happy to have a reset button. I reminded him it takes two to tango, and creating a kid is not just my fault.

The next morning, I woke up with screaming and crying kids begging their father not to go. Turns out he already packed and was ready to go. My 3-year-old is hugging his father’s luggage and crying, and his face is stoic. By then, I knew I was stupid to commit the mistake of marrying him.

It may be hard as I am pregnant right now, but I got a full-time job, and we do have a nanny and supportive family, and friends. It is best if he goes. I do not need another baby to take care of.”