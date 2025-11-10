I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
Now, I’m earning $52 per hour or more, and I can easily make at least $1,300 a week. Based on my experience, I believe everyone should try working online — it’s a simple and flexible way to earn money. >> >>>>.,.,xfgdf,sdfsdf>>>>>>>>>Www.Richnow1
13 Awkward Work Situations That Ended With a Thrilling Twist
Curiosities
12 hours ago
- This happened a few months ago but it lives rent free in my head. Our boss (he’s 6’4 and LOVES to remind people) was kinda grilling one of my coworkers during a team meeting for a mistake that wasn’t even really her fault. He kept raising his voice and getting all aggressive and she just... looked at him, completely calm, and goes: “you’re not intimidating, you’re just tall and loud.”
Dead silence. Then someone coughed. then the boss just muttered something and moved on. never brought it up again lol. Honestly, legend behavior. She still works here. She drinks her tea like nothing happened. I aspire. © JessyGlow / Reddit
I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
-
-
Reply
- Today, one of my coworkers stormed into the manager’s office yelling, “I’ve had it with this place! I quit!” Clearly expecting drama, maybe some begging. The manager just looked up from his computer and said, “Okay, good luck out there.” My coworker froze, stammered, “Wait... you’re just letting me quit?” Manager shrugged and went back to typing. Five minutes later, my coworker sheepishly asked if they could “un-quit.” Manager said no. The silence in the office afterward was louder than their entrance. © sweetgirlsj / Reddit
- Nancy and I got hired the same week, joining a small team led by a moody but manageable GM. On our first day, the senior member, Ally, warned us how “horrible” our boss was, painting the place as a nightmare. Soon, we realized Ally was the real disaster—doing almost nothing, timing her coffee breaks and vacations to avoid any real work.
When performance reviews came in, she scored all 1s, lost her bonus, and threw a fit, claiming injustice. After HR indulged her one too many times, Ally smugly believed she’d soon outlast our boss. Instead, the department split, and she volunteered to transfer—thinking it would make the boss beg her to stay. The boss didn’t, and Ally ended up under a new GM who actually made her work, proving that karma sometimes clocks in right on time. © naalotai / Reddit
- I spent weeks hand-sewing my own gown for our company’s big holiday party — a floor-length red satin dress with a bow in the back, matching gloves, and a white faux-fur stole. It was elegant, not flashy, and I was proud of every stitch. When I won Best Dressed Overall, I did a short, playful walk on the dance floor — think old Hollywood glamour meets light drag-show flair: a slow side-step, a spin, a shoulder glance.
Nothing risqué, over in less than a minute. A few days later, HR called me in. Someone — just one person, apparently — had reported that my “dancing” made them uncomfortable. I got the standard “work events are still work” lecture and that was that. No real conversation, no chance to explain. I still love the dress and the moment I had in it, but it’s hard not to feel deflated. All that creativity and confidence, shut down over one anonymous complaint. What a lousy way to close the year. © chihuahuaiscross / Reddit
- This is more of a funny story than anything else, and I feel the need to clarify that my coworker finds it hilarious. I (27F) have a picture of my niece (6F/5 in the picture) at Disneyworld on my desk at work. We recently switched from remote to in-person, so a lot of us were meeting people we’ve worked with for years for the first time. My coworker (31M) asked me about the picture of my niece. I didn’t think much of it until he started giggling. Turns out, the Alice actor in the picture is his sister! I guess it’s true what they say; it’s a small world after all. © throwawayaccountlev / Reddit
- So my coworker Tina calls in violently ill on a Monday morning..claims she had some bad sushi and can’t even stand up without getting dizzy. Cool, hope you feel better. A few hours later, someone on our team casually checks Instagram... and guess who posted a full photo dump from a bottomless mimosa brunch.. timestamped that morning?
We’re talking: selfies avocado toast when life gives you lemons, a video where she’s literally cheering with friends in the background. The best part? She forgot we follow her. One of the managers even commented: Glad you’re feeling better 😅 She came in the next day acting like nothing happened. HR had a chat with her. Now she keeps her account on private and suddenly gets really sick only after 5 p.m. © justlunatits / Reddit
- Since October, once every couple weeks or so, my lunch was going missing. I’m a hybrid worker and only in the office a couple days a week, if that, so it was still a pretty high rate of theft. I work in a small organization where everyone knows everyone so it struck me as especially odd. This week I spotted the person eating my lunch! I confronted them, it was someone I knew but not well, and they insisted it was their lunch.
After a minute of back and forth they realized I had no incentive to make something like that up. We looked into it and to make a long and tedious story short, they got an identical lunchbox as mine around October. Their wife packs their lunch so they didn’t recognize it as not being their food. They never know exactly what they’re getting in their lunch. He apologized and said he’ll buy me lunch for the next couple weeks. I told him it wasn’t necessary but he was nice about it and dropped off a gift card anyways. Mystery solved! © JetPlane_88 / Reddit
- I love teaching at my school — great students, good coworkers, decent setup overall. A few years ago, my old boss made me a team leader because I’m organized, data-savvy, and good with parents. Then he left, and my new boss didn’t like that I have mild hearing loss and often ask for things to be repeated or written down.
One coworker, Tenny, constantly got annoyed when I couldn’t hear her in noisy hallways. Eventually, I was demoted for “disrespect” — and Tenny got my position. Now she’s stuck wrangling my complicated data sheets and endless parent calls, realizing the “easy” job she took isn’t easy at all. I probably shouldn’t feel this smug about it... but karma’s grading on a curve, and Tenny’s failing. © StoneofForest / Reddit
- I work in a fairly corporate environment in a midlevel job. We had a new hire who came in and for some reason — made every single thing a massive drama despite just walking in the door. She would start to cry, claim that people “are victimising” her without ever saying what they are doing. Blatantly stole my work on a project and changed a few fields and fonts in a sheet and claimed that she had “streamlined” it and she was entitled to 50% credit.
She would raise a formal grievance about multiple people in the team for making her feel bad about messing something up when in reality, it had to be addressed and corrected. She felt bad about it and therefore she was the victim. The final straw seems to have come when she invited herself to an office on the other side of the country and flirted to the senior director (who is married). She’s now been fired for misconduct. © trampstar9 / Reddit
- For our office Secret Santa, it turned out my boss and I drew each other. With a $20 limit, I bought her favorite fragrance oil for her diffuser, $15, and packed it in a box filled with tiny origami stars I’d made and strung into a garland for her office. She loved decorating, and I wanted it to feel personal. When I opened my gift, it was just a card. Inside: “It’s been a pleasure working with you this year, now go clean out the storeroom.” My boss laughed, read it aloud to everyone, and when HR (her best friend) asked about the actual gift, she said she’d “take care of me later.” “Later” turned out to be a Starbucks drive-thru run on the company card, where she called it all “just a funny joke.” I smiled, sipped my coffee, and tried not to cry, that $15 gift meant skipping a small present for my mom.
Months later, HR asked if I ever got my gift. I said yes, a coffee. She said she’d “look into it.” She never did. My boss’s office, meanwhile, looked adorable and smelled amazing, courtesy of me and the dumbest Secret Santa exchange of my life. © RadioSupply / Reddit
- I’ve been busting my butt on this big presentation for weeks. Tons of late nights. My coworker Chad does nothing but schmooze with the boss. Day of the meeting, Chad stands up and starts pitching MY slides like he made them. I’m sitting there, fuming, when our manager goes, “Nice work, Chad. How’d you pull this off?” Chad, smug as hell, says, “Just burned the midnight oil, you know?” BRUH.
I couldn’t stay quiet. I pull up my laptop, show the team my original files with timestamps, and say, “Funny, Chad, your ‘midnight oil’ looks a lot like my 2 a.m. drafts.” Room went SILENT. Manager’s face? Priceless. Chad’s stuttering, “Uh, I meant we collaborated!” Nah, dude, you didn’t. Now Chad’s on thin ice, and I’m getting props for calling him out. © onlygirlly / Reddit
- So I’m 24 turning 25 and my bf and I have very close birthdays so we usually celebrate together. We planned our party and I invited a couple of my girls from work. These are friends I hang out regularly with outside of work and I sent them all a discreet message with the invitation. Well my 35 year old coworker found out about it because someone was talking about it out loud. She calls me into her room and goes “I’m just really sad.” And goes on whining about how I didn’t invite her to my birthday party and how upset she is about it. To make it worse she went to our bosses and complained to them and then they spoke about being “sensitive to others” in a staff meeting. I sent my FRIENDS a private message idk how much more sensitive I can be 😭 © queentyra / Reddit
- My colleague wore white to work and had her period out of schedule. When she stood up, the whole office saw a huge stain on her buttocks. Then, to our shock, our boss immediately grabbed a huge metal stapler from his desk and started to make an improvised “paper skirt” for her to cover herself and go to the bathroom. With an absolutely calm expression he then approached her, wrapped the improvised “skirt” around her waist and asked one of our colleagues to guide the woman to the bathroom. We still remember this case years after and believe that our boss rocks.
When Liam politely asked his coworker not to microwave fish in the office, he didn’t expect HR to take it personally. They called him in, and introduced a shocking new “equal” policy that left the entire office fuming. You won’t believe what they banned next.
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
12 Stories That Prove Being Kind Is Not Weakness but a Power Move
Curiosities
month ago
13 True Stories That Prove the Most Stunning Twists Come From Real Life
Curiosities
2 weeks ago
My DIL Charges Me for Toilet Paper When I Babysit—in My Son’s House
I Refuse to Bring My Granddaughter on Vacation With Me
I Absolutely Refuse to Let My Mom Move in After Discovering Her Real Motive
I Refused to Cover My Friend’s Shifts at Work—Being Childless Doesn’t Make Me Her Servant
People
month ago
I Said No to My MIL in the Delivery Room—and It Sparked a Family Drama
15 Times Small Acts of Kindness Made a Giant Difference
Curiosities
month ago
My DIL Expected Me to Be Her Free Maid in Retirement, but I’m One Step Ahead
10 Stories That Prove Kindness Shines Through Even in the Darkest Times
People
month ago
My Stepdaughter Publicly Insulted Me, So I Taught Her a Lesson
Family & kids
4 weeks ago
My Parents Treated My Sister Like a Princess and Me Like Nothing—Big Mistake
Family & kids
2 weeks ago