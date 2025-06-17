We Left Our Baby With My Dad—And Came Back to Chaos

The woman writes, “We’ve always trusted my dad—he’s old-school, but he raised three of us, and we turned out okay (mostly). So when my husband and I had a wedding to attend out of town, it felt like a no-brainer to let ‘Grandpa Joe’ babysit our 10-month-old for the afternoon.

He was thrilled to help and kept saying how babies were easier back in his day—no gadgets, no apps, ‘just common sense.’ We prepped everything: labeled food, clear instructions, emergency contacts, napping positions, and even FaceTimed halfway through. All seemed fine, until we got home.”