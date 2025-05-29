My MIL Betrayed My Trust While Babysitting, I Made Sure She Felt the Consequences

Me and my husband asked my MIL to babysit our son during weekends. Things were ok for a while, but one weekend we came home early, opened the door and a bunch of strangers were in our home. They were shouting, “Who invited them?”

The noise was overwhelming, loud laughter, clinking glasses, and music playing softly in the background. They were using our living room like a salon and turned the kitchen into a self-serve buffet.

Turned out my MIL had been hosting a private “spa day” for her friends — facials, nail techs, and all. She’d even dragged my son’s high chair into the hallway to make “more room” for her setup.