10 People Whose Self-Care Stories Took Unexpectedly Shocking Turns

20 hours ago

Self-care is all about looking after ourselves, but sometimes it can lead to surprises we never saw coming. In this article, we’ve gathered 10 incredible stories of people who set out on a journey to prioritize their well-being, only to have things take unexpected, and sometimes shocking, turns. These short stories will show how self-care can mean more than just bubble baths and yoga—it can reveal hidden secrets, spark life-changing decisions, and turn an ordinary day into the extraordinary story.

  • My wife bought an expensive body lotion. It cost $350, but she claimed it was worth it. The smell was horrible!
    Today, as I was looking closer to the bottle, I realized it wasn’t body lotion at all—it was a fancy, overpriced furniture polish. No wonder our living room smells like a hardware store now.
  • For my birthday, I treated myself to a luxurious mud bath session. The spa looked like something out of a travel magazine, with dim lighting, soft music, and an aroma that screamed “relaxation.” As I sank into the warm mud, I closed my eyes, finally feeling the tension leave my body. Then I heard a loud pop.
    At first, I thought it was a sound effect in the music, but the spa staff started shouting. Apparently, the pipe delivering the mud had burst, and thick, gray sludge was pouring into the room at an alarming rate. It was a full-on mud flood.
    Staff scrambled with towels and buckets while apologizing profusely. I ended up helping them clean, still covered in mud, laughing at the absurdity of it all. Happy birthday to me.
  • All I wanted was a simple trim. My stylist and I were chatting about weekend plans when her phone buzzed on the counter. She glanced at it, and her face turned pale. “It’s my ex,” she whispered, looking genuinely scared.
    Moments later, he stormed into the salon, shouting something about her “ruining his life.” Everyone froze. She asked him to leave, but he kept yelling, and the salon manager had to step in.
    By the time he was escorted out, she was visibly shaken, but insisted on finishing my cut. I told her it was okay to stop, but she waved me off and went to work—only to accidentally snip a chunk out of my bangs while dabbing tears from her eyes. I left with a lopsided fringe and a deep appreciation for the drama-free life.
  • I rarely treat myself, but a gel manicure felt like the perfect pick-me-up. The nail tech was super friendly, chatting about her new puppy as she filed my nails. Midway through, I noticed a strange smell, like something burning. I glanced around but didn’t see anything unusual, so I shrugged it off.
    A few minutes later, the fire alarm blared. Turns out, someone in the back accidentally left a heat lamp on too long, and it sparked a small fire. We were all evacuated, and I had to stand outside in a salon robe with one hand half-painted while firefighters assessed the situation.
    The staff offered me a free redo, but honestly, I was too mortified to go back.
  • Fourth grade: my grandmother decided she was going to take me to the salon. I was so excited—my first beauty makeover. It was short-lived. When I looked in the mirror, I realized I looked like a younger version of my grandmother... complete with short hair and a tight, Golden Girls-style perm. My older siblings had a field day with the insults. © Roo514 / Reddit
  • I booked a facial at a highly-rated spa, hoping to finally treat my stressed-out skin. Everything was great until the esthetician applied the “customized mask.”
    A few minutes in, my face started to feel… hot. Not the relaxing, warming sensation I expected—more like fire. I mentioned it, and she brushed it off as “normal tingling.”
    By the time she rinsed it off, my skin was beet red and felt raw to the touch. “Oh, you must be sensitive to one of the ingredients,” she said, handing me a cold compress. Sensitive? My face looked like I’d been in the sun for eight hours without sunscreen.
    I spent the next week slathering on aloe and explaining to coworkers why I looked like a tomato.
  • I have traditional male pattern balding. My cut is a buzz on the sides, trimmed up top, and parted from the side. No comb-over—I am pridefully balding.
    Apparently, I failed to communicate this to a new stylist. She left one side of the top of my head untouched, then buzzed the other side (nearly to the middle of the top of my head) and used the long hair to cover up where she had just buzzed. I don't know if she made a mistake or if she thought that actually looked good.
    I didn't notice this until I left because I can't see without glasses, and after she styled my hair, it looked okay. But as soon as I went outside, the wind blew it up. I was pretty mortified, demanded a refund, and ended up having to shave my head. © efluxr / Reddit
  • I was getting regular massages done at a local spa. I always went for the hot stone therapy along with a Swedish massage. My usual therapist was out, so I had someone else instead. She was doing more of a deep tissue sports therapy massage, her specialty. I kept telling her that it hurt and that it was too much. I actually ended the massage early because she was hurting me.
    I went to my car and hung out for a bit because I felt a little dizzy. On the way home, I had to stop multiple times during the 7-mile drive because I thought I was going to be sick. The next day, I was so sick I couldn’t go to work and had bruises all over my back. © mjsmore33 / Reddit
  • So, I went to a local salon in my town. Everyone online had recommended this girl. I went in for a cut and color. She had to bleach my hair because I wanted two different colors.
    She left the bleach on so long that it fried my hair and hurt my scalp so badly that even brushing it for weeks afterward was painful. Then she used this cheap hair dye that bled all over my pillowcases and turned my face blue. And the cut was nothing like what I asked for.
    People still say she's the best, but I let her know she's a horrible hairstylist and went back to my regular salon, where I've been happy ever since. © sweetmotherofodin / Reddit
  • My wife started spending money we couldn't afford on massages. She said, “I need it for my mental health!” Desperate, I went to her spa to ask them to stop taking her. The lady looked at me and said, “Sir, we haven’t seen your wife in months.”
    The next day, I followed my wife. She wasn't going to any spa; she was meeting a younger, muscular, Hollywood-type guy. Their body language made it clear—they were romantically involved. I trailed them as they went to a mall, where she bought him a few pieces of clothing.
    I was in shock. Not only was she being unfaithful, but she was spending my hard-earned money on him. Needless to say, I took photos and filed for divorce.

