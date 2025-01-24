10 People Whose Self-Care Stories Took Unexpectedly Shocking Turns

Self-care is all about looking after ourselves, but sometimes it can lead to surprises we never saw coming. In this article, we’ve gathered 10 incredible stories of people who set out on a journey to prioritize their well-being, only to have things take unexpected, and sometimes shocking, turns. These short stories will show how self-care can mean more than just bubble baths and yoga—it can reveal hidden secrets, spark life-changing decisions, and turn an ordinary day into the extraordinary story.