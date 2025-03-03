We Ranked the 10 Best Dressed Celebs at the 2025 TIME Women of the Year Gala

People
20 hours ago

The 2025 TIME Women of the Year Gala brought together some of the world’s most influential women for an evening of inspiration, celebration, and, of course, breathtaking fashion. From timeless elegance to bold, modern statements, the red carpet was filled with unforgettable looks. We’ve rounded up the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

10. Anna Cathcart

9. Dylan Mulvaney

8. Kat Graham

7. Lucy Hale

6. Nazanin Boniadi

5. Nicole Kidman

Richard Shotwell / Invision / East News

4. Stephanie Suganami

3. Anna Sitar

2. Zuri Hall

Richard Shotwell / Invision / East News

1. Olivia Munn

Richard Shotwell / Invision / East News

With awards season already delivering so many stunning fashion moments, this event proved once again that style and power go hand in hand.

Preview photo credit Kat Graham / Instagram, Richard Shotwell / Invision / East News, Richard Shotwell / Invision / East News, Richard Shotwell / Invision / East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads