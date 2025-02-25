We Ranked the 13 Most Daring Celebrity Looks at the 2025 SAG Awards
2025 seems to have opened to a host of events, giving our favorite celebrities a chance to shine under the spotlight. The 2025 SAG Awards are not different, and these are the stars that made jaws drop and made even the paparazzi do double takes!
13. Millie Bobby Brown
Newly blonde, the Enola Holmes star poured herself into a custom satin peach Louis Vuitton gown.
12. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington sparkled in a pale pink Giorgio Armani Privé turtleneck dress with a sheer overlay covered in crystals and pearl beading.
11. Anna Sawai
Anna Sawai chose to wear a rather unique custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown in red georgette, embroidered with red crystals and a black back.
10. Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda, honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, wore an embellished Giorgio Armani gown featuring a tiered skirt, with silver sandals.
9. Timothée Chalamet
Taking a page from Bob Dylan's fashion book, Timothée Chalamet rocked a leather suit with a neon green shirt, replete with a bejeweled bolo tie.
8. Demi Moore
Demi Moore is clearly in her renaissance era, wearing an edgy leather Bottega Veneta dress with a drop waist. A bit of bling and open hair completed her look.
7. Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler made a bold, red statement in a custom structural red tulle gown and sandals, Louis Vuitton.
6. Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis brought some Vegas vibes with her to the 2025 SAG awards, with a shimmering black Dolce & Gabbana gown accessorized with a feathered bolero.
5. Ariana Grande
A pastel pretty gown covered in flowers, toned-down makeup and hair, and diamonds worth thousands made Ariana Grande quite the belle of the ball.
4. Zoe Saldaña
Zoe Saldaña stunned in a velvet Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown with a single bedazzled sleeve for some bling, paired with diamond earrings.
3. Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo rocked a somewhat "Wicked" avatar in an archival Givenchy Haute Couture silver gown. Some diamonds and elaborate eye makeup completed the look, as did her nails.
2. Pamela Anderson
Continuing her bare-faced look was Pamela Anderson, resplendent in a white silk Dior gown and some diamonds, of course.
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez looked like a million bucks in a custom Celine by Hedi Slimane dress. She paired with stunning Jimmy Choo heels and the red lipper had everyone mesmerized.
While these celebrities certainly looked stunning on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, nothing can quite beat the time Emma Stone sneaked in snacks in her Louis Vuitton gown!