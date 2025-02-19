Emma Stone's Viral Popcorn Dress Creates Controversy as Fans Claim "Messy Stunt"

It's clear, Emma Stone understood the assignment as she swished onto the red carpet in a stunning, custom red, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown. The highlight of the dress had to be the popcorn accessory, meaning Stone got her snacks with her, in the most hilarious possible way.

She rocked even darker red, almost burgundy heels and nail color, and kept her jewelry to a minimal, wearing rings and delicate starry hoops in her ears. Not only did the less-is-more styling bring out the dress and its “delicious” pockets, but it also highlighted the La La Land actress' new pixie cut, which looks amazing on her. Stone debuted the new hairstyle at the Golden Globes, where she was also wearing a red, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown, sans the pockets or the snacks, of course!

One fan exclaimed, “She looks great with super short hair!!! Beautiful.” Yet another popped in with a comment, “Love the pixie cut on her. Flattering when I thought it wouldn't be with her large features. I love her.”