Emma Stone's Viral Popcorn Dress Creates Controversy as Fans Claim "Messy Stunt"
Emma Stone is quite the unusual actress, something that's visible in the roles she plays, and the red carpet fun she has. This time, the 36-year-old Oscar-winning actress ruled the red carpet for SNL50: The Anniversary Special at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Sunday, Feb 16. Accompanied by her husband, former SNL writer Dave McCary, Emma rocked a somewhat unusual fashion choice, a dress meant to store some snacks in!
It's clear, Emma Stone understood the assignment as she swished onto the red carpet in a stunning, custom red, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown. The highlight of the dress had to be the popcorn accessory, meaning Stone got her snacks with her, in the most hilarious possible way.
She rocked even darker red, almost burgundy heels and nail color, and kept her jewelry to a minimal, wearing rings and delicate starry hoops in her ears. Not only did the less-is-more styling bring out the dress and its “delicious” pockets, but it also highlighted the La La Land actress' new pixie cut, which looks amazing on her. Stone debuted the new hairstyle at the Golden Globes, where she was also wearing a red, floor-length Louis Vuitton gown, sans the pockets or the snacks, of course!
One fan exclaimed, “She looks great with super short hair!!! Beautiful.” Yet another popped in with a comment, “Love the pixie cut on her. Flattering when I thought it wouldn't be with her large features. I love her.”
Stone must have elicited some laughs as she walked the red carpet with a box of popcorn in her hand. She also thumbed her nose at conventional fashion, and stuffed her gown's oversized pockets with more of the salty snack, which led one fan to comment, “Who DOESN’T want a dress with popcorn pockets? Nobody, that’s who! Love it & her sense of humor. She looks gorgeous in red!”
Another Instagram user felt, “This is why we need pockets in dresses 😂👏” while another claimed it was “Game-changing fashion design for sneaking in movie treats.”
Clearly, the popcorn dress is a huge hit, and Stone certainly had no qualms as she kept snacking the popcorn while the flashbulbs were popping.
Many more fanned over the dress, writing, "Make way, make way: Very important dress!!!!!!" Even so, some social media user felt it was a bit much. Wrote one Instagram user, "I'm sure this was a great idea until she sat down, and the popcorn went everywhere."
Another wondered about the pockets, "Hope those are lined with wax paper." As Stone dropped a trail of popcorn on the red carpet, an X (formerly Twitter) used remarked, "So 'someone' gets some to clean up." More labeled it an "Attention seeking hack."
That said, given she ultimately had to empty the popcorn out for her skit, some felt it was nothing more than a messy stunt for the red carpet.
Of course, Emma wasn't just there to eat popcorn and dazzle the paparazzi on the red carpet. She joined the stars on the stage to perform an SNL skit, saying in her opening monologue, “This is amazing. Honestly, this has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. And it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys. So thank you.”
This one turned out to be quite the red carpet hit. Unlike the recent massive controversy stirred up by Kanye West and wife, Bianca Censori and her “Invisible Dress.”