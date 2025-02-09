Kanye West Applauds "Brave" Wife Bianca Censori for Invisible Grammy Dress, Leaving People Concerned

Kanye West, or Ye, as he had rebranded himself, is being continuously trolled and questioned for his behavior at the Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet. The singer and entrepreneur has no qualms or regrets, though, as he recently took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to boast about his brave wife and the invisible dress they tailored for the occasion.

The Invisible Dress!

Kanye West is no stranger to causing a commotion—and neither is his wife, Bianca Censori! As a model, Bianca is basically the CEO of Serving Looks, and she’s never been shy about flaunting her curves (even as some feel they are via plastic surgery). That being said, the “custom couture” creation she rocked at the 2025 Grammys makes even Lady Gaga’s meat dress look good. When the couple strode onto the red carpet, Censori was draped in a black fur coat, from Cruella de Vil's closet. On Ye's command, and we don't use the world lightly, she turned away from the photographers before dropping the coat down to her shoulder to reveal plenty of skin, under a transparent dress.

Social media seems concerned for Bianca Censori.

Fernando Allende / Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

There had to be a collective gasp as she dropped the coat to reveal a completely bare body, sans any underwear, before she whipped around and let the world take a look at it all. As it is pretty obvious, most of her was on show, and one Instagram user asked, “The Grammys clearly don’t have a dress code. What is this??” Another comment read, “And people get upset when women breastfeed in public...” Later, Ye posted a series of pictures on Instagram, showing Censori wearing the “dress.” He kicked things off by posting a shot of the dress basically blending into a beige-and-white wall. The post, which has since joined the ranks of internet history, was captioned, “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love My best friend My wife.”

Many fans and Instagram users questioned his choice of the dress, likening it to a transparent napkin, and wondering why he wanted to show off his wife like that. Bianca Censori also shared pictures of her modeling the dress, and one fan commented, “If he loves you, there's no way he would demean you in public. You should know that!”

Fernando Allende / Broadimage Entertainment / Broad Image / East News

Kanye West is proud of tailoring the dress, calls wife “brave!”

One Instagram user also questioned, “How is this not indecent exposure? Like, no regular person can just walk around in that. Celebrities need to be held accountable.” Kanye West has no regrets though and shared a long note on X, which has also now been deleted. Wrote the rapper, “my wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot (sic).” He also wrote, “She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared (sic).” Here’s the post.

Ye may have hit “delete” on every last snap of the infamous dress and his wife donning it, but Bianca’s still giving Instagram the goods. One fan even chimed in with, “That’s not Bianca Censori, that’s Bianca uncensored,” and, honestly, the internet agrees. As for the power couple? They’re clearly unbothered—basking in all that fame and infamy. As Ye said, "We beat the Grammys!"

Call it fashion, art, or the ultimate game of “how much can I show before I get kicked out,” but it looks like celebrities will do just about anything on the red carpet. Here’s a quick rundown of some more extravagant red carpet looks at the Grammys 2025 (still a few notches calmer than Bianca’s).