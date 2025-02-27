What 10 Cartoon Characters Would Look Like If Animators Decided to Follow the Original Ideas
We are used to the fact that filmmakers often change the appearance, personality traits, or even age of characters. As a result, the one we imagined from the pages of the book appears completely different on the screen. However, very few people know that even cartoon characters, which we have loved since childhood, originally looked different.
We decided to have some fun and asked artificial intelligence to draw characters in accordance with the original idea of their creators. Some of the images surprised us.
Elsa — Frozen
Elsa was originally conceived as the main villain of the story. There are different sketches, but in general the heroine looked older, had short black hair (in another version — high transparent hairstyle), and also simply looked... angrier, meaner.
Jane — Tarzan
In the first sketches, the character looked more realistic. She didn’t have the iconic yellow dress and also completely lacked makeup.
Maleficent
Originally, the main villain was less glamorous. Instead of the iconic horns, she had antennae on her head that resembled those found on insects. She also had a hooked nose. The one thing that didn’t change was her green skin.
Cruella
Ursula — The Little Mermaid
It took the animators 4 years to finalize the image of the cartoon’s main villain. According to the original idea, the upper part of Ursula’s body was human, but the lower part was from a sea creature. It was this moment that caused most difficulties.
In one version, the lower part of Ursula’s body resembled a lionfish. However, in order not to make the character look too stylish and glamorous, the creators settled for the version we know today.
Hiccup — How to Train Your Dragon
In fact, Hiccup’s appearance is not much different from the image portrayed in the books. He is just as small compared to the others, but in the book series he had a gorgeous red hair.
Aladdin
In the first versions, Aladdin looked much younger, he was a real teenager. In the sketches, he had big ears and round eyes.
Boo — Monsters, Inc.
In the first sketches, the character looked much older than in the final version. The girl wore a sort of green hooded tunic, and also wore glasses. She had red hair.
Ariel
In early concepts, the mermaid wore a waistcoat, had long red hair, and her tail was pink instead of green. She also had yellow eyes.
Aurora
Few people know that the first character sketch depicted a completely different princess. She had long black hair and was wearing a pink blouse and a blue skirt.
