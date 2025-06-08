What 10 Popular Cat Breeds Would Look Like If They Were Human
Animals
21 hours ago
What would cats look like if they were human? We asked the neural network to show different cat breeds in human form. The result was unexpected. Some “human cats” turned out to be as arrogant as their prototypes, others — cute and homely.
The article uses images created by artificial intelligence.
Sphynx
British Shorthair
Bengal cat
Scottish Fold
Siamese cat
Maine Coon
Ragdoll
Abyssinian cat
Devon Rex
Siberian cat
And this is what 9 popular dog breeds would look like if they were human.
Preview photo credit Natalya Semenkova / Pexels
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
15 People Who Were Blessed by an Instant Twist of Fate
Curiosities
5 months ago
10+ Business Trips That Started as Usual, but Ended Like a Movie
Curiosities
2 months ago
14 People Who Had Such Embarrassing Situations That They’re Still Blushing
Curiosities
4 years ago
Pregnant Women Reveal 14 Insane Things People Actually Said to Them
Curiosities
month ago
I Faked an Emergency to Test My Boyfriend’s Commitment
Relationships
year ago
15 Mothers-in-Law Who Know How to Spice Up the Life
Family & kids
2 months ago
18 Stories About Exes That Are Hard to Erase From Memory
Relationships
6 months ago
12 People Who Discovered a Creepy Reality About Their Close Friend
Curiosities
year ago
14 Parents Who Masterfully Hid Life-Changing Secrets From Their Kids
Family & kids
8 months ago
15 Parents Shared What Made Them Realize Their Kids Were Actually Small Adults
Family & kids
4 years ago
15 True Stories Stranger Than Any Hollywood Script
Curiosities
10 months ago
My MIL Kept Walking on Me While I Was in the Bathroom and I Found a Creative Solution
Family & kids
year ago