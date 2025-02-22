What Might Cause a Double Chin and 4 Ways to Get Rid of It

There are plenty of easy exercises that may help with a double chin! While there isn’t much scientific proof, these movements work the muscles in your neck and face, which could help burn fat in those areas.

Warm Up First

Just like any workout, warming up your muscles is important to avoid injury. Start by slowly rolling your head in a circular motion—forward, down, back, and up. Do this a few times, then switch directions.

Next, warm up your jaw by gently moving it to the left, then forward, then right, and back. Hold each position for a second or two. Now you’re ready to go!