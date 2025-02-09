4 Subtle Signs on Your Face That Could Signal Health Problems

Your face is more than just a way to express yourself, it can also provide important health indicators. Changes in your skin, eyes, or facial features may signal underlying health issues. Paying attention to these signs can help you spot potential conditions early, offering a valuable opportunity for diagnosis and treatment.

CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.

Xanthelasma

Xanthelasma is a usually harmless, yellowish bump or growth that shows up on or near the corners of your eyelids, close to your nose. It happens when cholesterol builds up under the skin. While xanthelasma isn’t dangerous on its own, it can sometimes be linked to other health problems like diabetes, high cholesterol, or thyroid issues. Having xanthelasma could also mean you’re more likely to have heart problems or high cholesterol in the future, even if your levels seem normal now.

About half of the people with xanthelasma have high cholesterol, usually because of inherited conditions or liver problems. You can lower your risk of xanthelasma by managing your cholesterol, treating diabetes and high blood pressure, stopping smoking, and keeping a healthy weight. While xanthelasma isn’t harmful on its own, it can be a sign of other health issues. It’s important to follow your doctor’s advice to keep your heart and cholesterol in check. With the right treatment, xanthelasma can be managed. If it worries you, be sure to consult with your doctor.

Angular cheilitis

Angular cheilitis is when the skin at the corners of your mouth becomes inflamed, cracked, or sore. It’s often a sign of another problem, like an infection or vitamin deficiency. The condition is common in older adults and can happen due to things like aging, wearing dentures, or mouth conditions. If you notice these symptoms, it’s important to consult a healthcare provider to address potential underlying causes like vitamin deficiencies (especially B vitamins), iron, or zinc, which can make the condition worse.

It’s important to take steps to maintain a balanced diet and address any underlying health issues, as this can reduce the risk of developing angular cheilitis. If the condition persists, it’s best to seek medical advice for appropriate treatment and to check for any vitamin or mineral deficiencies.

Melasma

Melasma is a common skin condition that causes brown to gray-brown patches, mostly on the face. These patches often appear on the cheeks, chin, nose bridge, forehead, and above the upper lip. Women are more likely to develop melasma than men, and it’s commonly seen during pregnancy. Women who take birth control pills or hormones are also at higher risk. It’s often linked to hormonal changes. The pigmentation usually fades after giving birth or stopping the pill. Stress can also trigger melasma.

The condition doesn’t cause harm, but it can be a source of self-consciousness. Treatment options are available, and seeing a dermatologist can help guide you on managing the condition. An interprofessional team, including dermatologists and other healthcare providers, can work together to improve diagnosis and treatment for better outcomes.

Milia

Milia are tiny, white or yellowish bumps that appear on the skin, often around the eyes, cheeks, and sometimes on the forehead or other areas. They are made of keratin, a protein in your skin, and form when this protein gets trapped under the skin. Although they can look like acne or pimples, they are not the same. Milia can appear after skin trauma or the use of steroid creams, but the exact cause is not always known.

Milia are usually harmless and may disappear by themselves, especially in babies. If they don’t go away, or if they’re near the eyes, a doctor might need to remove them carefully. If there are many bumps, your doctor may check for other possible conditions. Diagnosing milia is simple, and doctors usually do this by looking at your skin. If needed, they may refer you to a skin specialist. It’s important to visit a doctor if you’re concerned or if the milia don’t go away on their own.