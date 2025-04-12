5 Simple Reasons You Might Feel Tired All the Time, and What You Can Do

You're not alone if you're feeling drained or low on energy. Sometimes, being tired is just from things like not sleeping enough or catching a cold. But other times, it could be due to something more serious.

The good news is that often simple changes in your diet or lifestyle, fixing a nutrient imbalance, or treating an underlying health problem can help. The key is to find out what's causing your fatigue so you can tackle it. Here are 5 possible reasons why you might always feel tired.