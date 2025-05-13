“Needs to Ask for His Money Back,” King Charles’ New Portrait Unveiled and Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing

The official coronation portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been unveiled at the National Gallery in London, marking two years since Their Majesties’ coronation in 2023.

Commissioned to celebrate the historic occasion, the portraits reflect a long-standing royal tradition. King Charles selected artist Peter Kuhfeld, a long-time acquaintance, while Queen Camilla chose Paul S. Benney — both respected portraitists with previous royal commissions.