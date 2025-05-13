I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow1
“Needs to Ask for His Money Back,” King Charles’ New Portrait Unveiled and Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing
It took two years, but the wait is over, King Charles III’s official coronation portrait has finally been revealed, and it’s turning heads. Alongside Queen Camilla’s portrait, the artwork was commissioned to mark the historic moment—but it’s the public reaction that’s really making waves.
I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
The official coronation portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been unveiled at the National Gallery in London, marking two years since Their Majesties’ coronation in 2023.
Commissioned to celebrate the historic occasion, the portraits reflect a long-standing royal tradition. King Charles selected artist Peter Kuhfeld, a long-time acquaintance, while Queen Camilla chose Paul S. Benney — both respected portraitists with previous royal commissions.
Revealed for the first time in the gallery’s Central Hall, the portraits depict the King in his Robe of State and uniform, alongside the Imperial State Crown, and the Queen in her coronation dress and Robe of Estate.
The paintings will remain on display at the National Gallery until June 5, 2025, before moving to their permanent home in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. They will also be available to the public during the Summer Opening of the State Rooms from July 10 to September 28.
King Charles is shown in full royal regalia, wearing a decorated uniform against a grand red and gold backdrop with open doors and flowing curtains. Queen Camilla appears in an elegant white gown with gold embroidery, standing beside the Queen Mary Crown and an ornate table.
The portraits stirred mixed reactions online. While many praised Queen Camilla’s graceful depiction, King Charles’ portrait drew more critical comments, especially on Instagram, where the royal family first shared the images.
Comments flooded in, with many users praising the artworks. Supportive remarks included, “Amazing work from both artists,” “Beautiful portrait for Their Majesties,” and “Wonderful.” However, not all reactions were glowing. Some viewers quickly commented more critically, “Queen Camilla’s portrait is stunning. However, maybe the photo isn’t doing justice to The King’s portrait...but...erm...I can’t say I’m a fan of it.”
Another added bluntly, “The painter was very generous with Camilla.” Similar sentiments continued, “Love the Queen’s one, but what’s going on with the King’s face?” While another viewer didn’t hold back, stating, “He needs to ask for his money back!” One person speculated, “The way his lips were painted it’s like he had Botox,” and another suggested, “Camilla’s had a face lift here.”