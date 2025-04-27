King Charles' Portrait Sparks Controversy, Hidden Details Revealed

King Charles III recently unveiled his first official portrait since his coronation at Buckingham Palace, with the Royal Family’s Instagram sharing a video of the event. The portrait will be displayed at Drapers’ Hall in London as part of its historic collection.

There was an ongoing debate in the comments. Opinions were sharply divided, with harsh critiques like, “That is hideous,”

Some other reactions: “Imo, a terrible portrait of King Charles and his fingers that look like sausages. It puts a question mark of the saying “beauty is in the hands of the beholder.”

“The artist just wanted to prove that King Charles was not only the king but he was also a man!”