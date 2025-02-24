Why Meditation Could Be Harming Your Mental Health

Disclaimer

This article explores potential risks of meditation to promote informed and balanced engagement with the practice. While research highlights that adverse effects can occur—particularly in vulnerable individuals or extreme settings—meditation remains a beneficial tool for many when practiced safely. Most studies affirm its positive impacts on stress reduction, focus, and emotional regulation for the majority of users.

Always consult a qualified instructor or healthcare provider before beginning meditation, especially if you have a history of mental health challenges. This article does not aim to discourage meditation, but to advocate for awareness, moderation, and professional guidance to maximize its benefits while minimizing risks.