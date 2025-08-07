Woman Breaks Spine Weeks After Giving Birth While Attempting Viral Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge

The recent viral “Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge” has taken a serious turn, proving that walking a mile in someone else’s shoes can be a painful lesson. Mom influencer Mariana Vasiuc sustained a spinal injury while attempting the perilous trend, which has gained immense popularity on TikTok.

The challenge, inspired by the rapper’s seemingly effortless ability to walk in towering heels, involves influencers attempting to navigate in similarly high footwear, often in precarious situations. Vasiuc’s attempt, documented in an Instagram clip, shows her balancing on a stack of household items—a tub of baby formula perched on a saucepan—while wearing high heels.

With one person attempting to steady her, she can also be seen trying to balance on a kitchen counter. The precarious nature of the stunt ultimately led to her injury, serving as a stark warning about the dangers of participating in viral online challenges without proper safety precautions. Vasiuc’s experience highlights the growing trend of influencers taking on increasingly risky stunts for content, often with serious consequences.