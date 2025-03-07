Woman Is Frustrated by Broken Dryer—Her Family’s Discovery Leaves Them in Horror

A family’s cozy Christmas breakfast took a shocking turn when a woman made a startling discovery inside her sister’s dryer—an enormous buildup of lint that had gone unnoticed for two years. What started as a simple investigation quickly turned into a serious concern about a potential fire hazard.

On December 24, Rane and Kailey Bradley decided to document the moment on their joint TikTok page, capturing her sister’s stunned reaction upon realizing she had neglected to clean her lint trap for an alarming amount of time.

The now-viral TikTok video, which has amassed over 9 million views, shows the family gathered around the dryer in disbelief. What they found lurking inside left them horrified—and sent a powerful warning to viewers everywhere.