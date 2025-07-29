Woman Transforms Her Face Through “Unusual” Facelift, Sparks Debate
In May 2025, Güven revealed she’d had both a “Firat Lift” and a lower blepharoplasty, along with removing all fillers except in her lips. She documented the procedure’s aftermath on Instagram, explaining that she did not, in fact, feel any pain during the healing process and praising her surgeon’s artistry.
In the weeks following her post-surgery reveal, Shekinah posted a reel, which unexpectedly went viral. The short video reached over 488,000 likes and 33,000 comments, helping her gain more than 70,000 new followers in just a few days. The surge in attention signals a growing audience eager for her unfiltered look at beauty, recovery, and real-life moments.
We’d love to hear what you think, share your thoughts in the comments below.
Check out 6 Makeup Tricks That Might Be Working Against You and make sure your beauty habits are enhancing, not hiding, your glow.