Woman Transforms Her Face Through “Unusual” Facelift, Sparks Debate

13 hours ago

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Shekinah Güven just dropped a reel that’s taken Instagram by storm. Posted on May 2, the short clip amassed an impressive 488,000 likes and over 33,000 comments—a clear sign it struck a chord with fans.

In May 2025, Güven revealed she’d had both a “Firat Lift” and a lower blepharoplasty, along with removing all fillers except in her lips. She documented the procedure’s aftermath on Instagram, explaining that she did not, in fact, feel any pain during the healing process and praising her surgeon’s artistry.

The posts triggered mixed reactions. Many fans praised Güven’s bravery for sharing such intimate details of her recovery journey. One supporter wrote, “It’s going to look incredible.” Conversely, others said she was already beautiful naturally.

In the weeks following her post-surgery reveal, Shekinah posted a reel, which unexpectedly went viral. The short video reached over 488,000 likes and 33,000 comments, helping her gain more than 70,000 new followers in just a few days. The surge in attention signals a growing audience eager for her unfiltered look at beauty, recovery, and real-life moments.

