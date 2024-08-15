your guests won’t believe how spotless your house is thanks to these 15 products

Have you ever dealt with unpleasant and stubborn dirt that wouldn’t leave no matter how much you scrubbed it? We have news for you. You don’t have to keep scrubbing so much, as with these 15 products you’ll manage to solve your cleaning issues effortlessly.

1. Discaler that is effective yet gentle in removing limescale and hard water stains. It can be used on kettles and most coffee machines. Regularly using a coffee descaler helps remove hard water mineral deposits and prevents corrosion, significantly extending your machine’s lifespan and enhancing taste.

Promising review: I am pretty satisfied with the results and the price is good. I mix 4oz. of the solution with 4 cups of distilled water, shake it well and let it sit in the coffee maker for 30 min. I run 2 cycles with distilled water with the reservoir filled to the max line. I hope this help you. @Dimitar V.

2. Stainless steel cleaner that removes streaks, smudges, and residue with ease, revealing a brilliant finish. It ensures your surfaces stay free from scratches while resisting smudges. The formula is plant-based and made with 100% natural coconut oil. It works nicely on most appliances, even BBQs.

Promising review: Incredible cleaning! I bought for my dad’s condo with stainless steel appliances. I have all white appliances at home, so I wasn’t sure what the best cleaner would be to get rid of smudges and fingerprints. Saw an ad somewhere for this and thought we would try. So impressed! @Karen Lewis

3. Carpet cleaner that cleanses even the toughest stains you thought you would never get rid of. The formula is concentrated, so you only need to use a small amount. It leaves a pleasant scent while effortlessly neutralizing and cleaning even the toughest spots. It also is biodegradable, non-toxic, and scented with harmless essential oils.

Promising review: This has to be the first product that has actually made a noticeable difference in our carpets. The spring mint is refreshing and doesn’t over power the space. Followed their directions and boy did it clean up!

No residue left over, carpet is not Crunchy or waxy, it restored it to its original plush-like texture. I am sensitive to scents and this was not a problem. I will continue to purchase this product. @Alexielyn93

4. The famous pink stuff that removes stains, grease, and grime from just about anything. It doesn’t leave any scratches or streaks and works instantly. Just apply the paste with a soft cloth or sponge, scrub let it sit for 10–15 minutes, and wash it away with clean water.

Promising review: I have used all of the Pink Stuff products except the floor cleaner and laundry detergent. I will be getting that from Amazon next! I LOVE this cleaning paste.

The smell is awesome, and it’s nice and thick. It sticks to surfaces and it’s not runny. I clean my kitchen and bathrooms with this paste and my Scrub Mommy sponges, and it’s a winner. I have 1 of these containers in my kitchen and in each of my 3 bathrooms. @Jude

5. Portable dog paw washer that comes in various sizes to fit your dog’s feet. Add a little water, insert the muddy paw, do the twist, dab the paw dry, and repeat for three more paws. The gentle silicone bristles will help remove dirt and mud from your dog’s paws. Just rinse and keep on hand for the next muddy encounter.

Promising review: This saves so much time with cleaning my Yorkie’s paws. His paws are small so they sink into the mud, and he has fur in between his toe beans that get clumps of mud stuck in them. All I have to do is put his paw in there and twist the container for 15–20 seconds per paw and dry them off with a towel. It’s easy to clean if you rinse and dry it right after using it so it stays clean. @leah1991

6. Pet hair remover that takes the ’fur’ out of ’furniture’. It is ideal for cleaning couches, pillows, rugs, and sheets. Just roll back and forth along any surface to trap fur and lint into the built-in receptacle. When you’re all done, just press down on the release button to open the pet fur remover and empty it out completely.

Promising review: I can’t tell you enough about this product. We have a Bernese mountain dog and golden retriever. There is A LOT OF shedding. This brush gets so much hair that you can even see! The quality is durable, it’s so easy to remove the hair from the compartment, and the handle is big enough for anyone to use.

Our kids can use it with ease. It’s also not like a lint roller. You don’t have sticky sheets to remove every time you use it. For $20+ it was worth it! It gets a lot of hair that my vacuum can not! Worth the money!! @Amazon Customer

7. Mold and mildew sealant that whitens silicone rubber stains, making them look brand-new. This way, you don’t have to re-caulk the silicone and rubber. You don’t have to scrub anything, and it dries quickly to make your spaces look cleaner. Simply twist the cap to apply.

Promising review: I just received it yesterday. It says to apply it to clean, dry grout/caulk. I had so little faith because I had tried everything — from pink stuff to barkeepers to bleach! The mold was trapped under the caulk. And the grout was stained. I hated this part of my shower!!

Until this little gem. I squeezed it on and left it alone. 7 hours later, I rinsed it. I’m in absolute shock that something worked, and it took zero effort on my part. I’m a customer for life! @Meredith Barnett

8. Electric pressure washer that cleans decks, patios, siding, cars, boats, and more. It has an extra large 40.6 fl oz onboard detergent tank and a 20 ft long high-pressure hose, organized for quick and easy clean-up and storage. It also offers 5 quick-connect spray tips for your varying needs.

Promising review: We’re a courier company and have 15 vehicles we use this Joe on. Got sick and tired of pulling my arm out with a stubborn gas powered washer that only starts when it wants to. So far with Joe I get excellent pressure, ease of assembly and tow-away.

The optional Quick Connect Foam Cannon is a must and by having that you can opt not to run detergent directly through the washer’s pump system, thereby saving the pump’s piston gaskets from damage. @C.J

9. Shower cleaner that gently cleans the buildup of soap scum, grime, and body oils without scrubbing and removes stains on hard non-porous surfaces. Apply spray once a week with the attached sprayer, leave for 8–12 hours, and then rinse thoroughly with warm water. For heavy buildup, spray and rinse daily until the surface is clean.

Promising review: My husband gets powder coating powder all over the shower every day. I’m sick of scrubbing and scrubbing, so I thought I’ll give it a try. I let it stick 8 hours like the instructions stated.

I could see it working as soon as I sprayed it on. I did have to scrub the bottom a little, but not like before. I’ll definitely be using this from now on. @Miss Grumpy Pants

10. Leather cleaner that quickly and gently removes dirt, oil, tough stains, and grime from all leather surfaces, excluding suede. It is made with non-toxic, high-quality ingredients that make your leather last longer. It is 100% safe for people and pets. When diluted in water, the final product is 32 ounces.

Promising review: This stuff makes my leather jacket look new! I ride a motorcycle, and you get all kinds of stuff on your leather jacket, and this product get it off and makes it look like new! And it’s so easy to use all you need is a clean cloth and a little product simply wipe the product onto the leather and start rubbing it in you will quickly see it removing the dirty and softener the leather then wipe away the access and buff, you’re done! @Dawn M Tull

11. Cooking oil solidifier that transforms used cooking oil into solid, organic waste. The powder works on any type of cooking oil. But don’t use it on oils that you intend to use later. Sprinkle and stir into hot oil until fully dissolved, let it cool down and solidify, then toss it in the trash. You can discard the solidified oil with other organic waste.

Promising review: This stuff is amazing! I never used to know what to do with my oil and I hated that it would make the apartment stink overnight, within the matter of a few hours this solidifies, and you can easily discard of it! It is absolutely the easiest thing ever, I tried out the small pack and instantly bought a whole bag of it later. @Ness

12. Handhelp vacuum that provides high suction power and performance. It is portable, rechargeable, and lightweight for use around your home and in your vehicle. It removes hair, dirt, debris, and pet hair from all types of areas. It is easy to hold when in use and easy to store after you’ve finished using it.

Promising review: For a cordless vacuum, this is a powerful little tool. Very versatile. In fact, I bought a second one. I use it primarily in the kitchen to vacuum up food that falls to the floor when I’m cooking.

Much easier, faster and far more convenient than getting out of vacuum or a dust mop and pan. It’s very good on entry mats and in the car for vacuuming up dog hair. Holds a charge and will not overcharge. Really, a very good product, and not too expensive. @Dogfather

13. Hard water stain remover that keeps your surfaces clean for longer. It is biodegradable and removes all kinds of stains, including mineral deposits, soap scum, rust, paint overspray, limescale, wine stains, and coffee stains. It is made with a non-chemical compound and smells great.

Promising review: I love this product. It came highly recommended by the company who installed our glass doors for the shower. It works really good. Use it once a month to get the water stains off. We do also squeegee the glass after showers. @Orlando1108

14. Blind cleaner made of high-quality sturdy polyethylene. It is 8.5 inches long and great for cleaning your window blinds. If you deal with super thick layers of dust, you can first spray the areas and then use the duster. The 3 blades help you clean more quickly and with ease.

Promising review: I received these yesterday and tried them as soon as I unpacked them. They’re great for getting in the tough spots of Venetian blinds where it’s usually hard to clean. The cloth strips will be easy to wash and should last for a long time with their sturdy stitching. @Cheryl Landes

15. Angry mom microwave cleaner that uses steam to clean the crud off. Just add vinegar and water, then microwave for 7 minutes. The steam that comes out of Mama’s head softens microwave dirt and stains for easier cleaning. You can add a few drops of lemon juice for a fresher smell.

Promising review: Our work microwave was so disgusting I wanted to throw it out. Or thought I would need a Hazmat suit to clean it. I literally put Angry mama in for 7 minutes and everything just wiped right off. It was amazing. Then I put angry mama on top of the microwave, it’s a funny reminder to everyone at work to keep the microwave clean. @Bridget

