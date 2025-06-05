Linda Evangelista Shares Rare Photos of Her Son, and People Keep Focusing on One Thing
Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek teamed up for a proud mom moment, celebrating the high school graduation of Linda’s son in New Jersey. It was a sweet display of blended family love.
Augustin, the son of Linda Evangelista and François-Henri Pinault, looked brilliant in his blue cap and gown, standing proudly with his mom, dad, and stepmom.
Linda, beaming with pride, shared a sweet moment on Instagram, writing, “Then this happened. 🎓♥️✨🙏🏻 I’m one proud momma. Blessed, blessed, blessed...”
Moments like these highlight a relationship built on mutual respect and genuine support, going beyond traditional family roles. Evangelista, Pinault, and Hayek showing up together is a beautiful reminder that modern families are all about love, care, and being there for each other.
The bond between Evangelista and Hayek goes far beyond formal events. Evangelista has shared how Hayek was there for her during tough times, like one Thanksgiving when she came with her daughter and cooked a whole feast to lift her spirits.
The celebration was made even sweeter with a custom cake featuring the University of Southern California logo, hinting at Augustin’s next big chapter.
This special moment wasn’t just a personal win—it also reflected the strong family bond they’ve built over the years.
Fans sent warm greetings and heartfelt messages in response to the joyful celebration. One person wrote, “Your twin! Big congrats to him!” Another said, “Congratulations! He looks just like you!” Another follower chimed in with, “OMG, he is your spitting image—congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”
Many were touched by the united family presence, with one fan commenting, “Beautiful to see this blended family all so proud and joyful celebrating this milestone together. It takes a village! 👏👏🎓🎉” Someone else shared, “How beautiful that his dad and Salma can be part of the event! Everybody wins.”
The celebration resonated with many, showing not just a graduation but a touching moment of love and togetherness. It was also a sweet reminder of Linda Evangelista’s love and strength as a mom.