"You’re Embarrassing Your Wife!"—Adam Sandler Attends Premiere With Jackie, and People Notice the Same Thing
Adam Sandler never skips a beat when it comes to showing off his wife—on screen, on the red carpet, wherever. At the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, he made sure to walk in with the love of his life, as always. But this time, fans couldn’t help but notice... something was off.
Adam Sandler hit the green carpet for the world premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 looking like during a beach vacation and loved every second of it. Sandler arrived at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City with his wife, Jackie, and daughters, Sunny and Sadie. And while the family smiled in front of Netflix signage and a custom golf cart, it was the fashion face-off between Adam and Jackie that had the internet talking.
Jackie wowed in a floor-length black gown with floral straps, a fitted bodice, and a full skirt. She kept accessories minimal, letting the dress and her smile speak for themselves. Adam, on the other hand, wore a tropical-print shirt in loud neon colors, peach basketball shorts, white socks, and sneakers and carried a hockey stick, a playful nod to the film.
Jackie brought the red carpet elegance, Adam brought the chaotic comfort. Many loved the contrast, praising the couple’s down-to-earth vibe, but not everyone was feeling the love, especially when it came to Adam’s outfit.
Some called the look “too relaxed,” while others didn’t hold back, “Really Adam!!! You can’t get dressed appropriately for one night? You are embarrassing your wife and your family! You’re being very disrespectful!!”.
Another quipped, “I’m convinced that Adam Sandler is still married to his wife because his wife was smart enough to never give him fashion advice.” A user noted, “His dress style is really bad! Didn’t even shave for the occasion.”
Meanwhile, Jackie’s moment in the spotlight took a different turn, as some viewers noticed a familiar face, or so they thought. “She looks like Jennifer [Aniston],” one user wrote. Another chimed in with, “Jackie looks fabulous as alwayssssss,” or also, “Beautiful wife”.
But the roasting of Adam’s outfit continued with classic internet flair: “Adam dressed up like grandma lol”, or, “Adam ready to go to the park to hoop right after.” Well, fans were laughing, cringing, or both, one thing was clear: Adam and Jackie stole the show, just not in the same way.