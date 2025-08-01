"You’re Embarrassing Your Wife!"—Adam Sandler Attends Premiere With Jackie, and People Notice the Same Thing

Jackie brought the red carpet elegance, Adam brought the chaotic comfort. Many loved the contrast, praising the couple’s down-to-earth vibe, but not everyone was feeling the love, especially when it came to Adam’s outfit.

Some called the look “too relaxed,” while others didn’t hold back, “Really Adam!!! You can’t get dressed appropriately for one night? You are embarrassing your wife and your family! You’re being very disrespectful!!”.

Another quipped, “I’m convinced that Adam Sandler is still married to his wife because his wife was smart enough to never give him fashion advice.” A user noted, “His dress style is really bad! Didn’t even shave for the occasion.”