I Refused to Go to Work After a Family Emergency—HR Got Involved

Hi Bright Side,

I went to my boss to urgently ask for 5 days off.

The night before, my 17 y.o. son had a terrible car accident. He’s now in the ICU and in critical condition.

But my boss refused. He said it was a busy week — we had projects to deliver to three different clients, and I had presentations to prepare. He told me, “Sorry, but I can’t give you a week off on such short notice. You need to separate work from personal life.”

I just smiled and came to work the next morning.

When I arrived, I was holding a huge bouquet of flowers. I told my boss it had been sent by one of our clients as a “get well soon” gift for my son. He got confused and asked how the client knew about the accident.

What he didn’t know was that the previous day, without telling anyone, I had emailed all our clients.

I explained that I wouldn’t be available this week because of my son’s accident.

Now, if my boss made me come to work, he’d be the one who looked bad — forcing an employee to work while their child was in the ICU.

5 minutes later, HR called me in. They said it was unprofessional to contact clients “behind the company’s back.”

They told me I had put them in a difficult position and that they’d now have to give me the days off and the projects will be delayed. Those missed deadlines would cost the company extra money.

I told them, “That’s not my problem. I asked my boss for leave, and he refused.”

Did I do the right thing, or should I have handled this differently?

Sincerely,

Linda