“Most Extreme I Had Ever Had”, Zac Efron Discloses the Insane Diet That Changed His Appearance

Fans of High School Musical have recently been taken aback by the dramatic transformation of one of its favorite stars for a new role. While Zac Efron’s appearance has been a subject of discussion in recent years, this recent dramatic change has left people astonished and curious, as it sharply contrasts with how they previously knew the actor. However, never judge a book by its cover, and Efron had recently spilled the beans on the great changes he had to undergo to take on this role.

Speculation over what happened to his face started in 2021

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

After a viral video in 2021, rumors spread about Zac Efron’s changed appearance, with fans speculating about the actor undergoing plastic surgery. This started after his appearance in Bill Nye’s “Earth Day Musical” on Facebook Watch, leading Twitter users to compare his face to other references and question his chin. Responding in a September 2022 interview, Zac dismissed the plastic surgery rumors, attributing his different look to a jaw injury in 2013 rather than surgery. He mentioned avoiding internet gossip and explained that his mother informed him about the rumors, but he didn’t pay much attention. Zac revealed that the injury occurred when he slipped and hit his face on a granite fountain, resulting in a severe jaw break that required wiring his mouth shut. This incident coincided with other physical problems like tearing his ACL, dislocating his shoulder, breaking his wrist, and throwing out his back. Despite attempts at physical therapy to recover from the injury, Zac mentioned stopping it for a while, which caused facial issues. He explained that specific facial muscles had to compensate for weaker ones, leading to noticeable changes in his appearance.

Online, the actor faced a deluge of severe criticism

Discussions have emerged across social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter regarding the actor’s changed appearance. TikTok users have actively shared before-and-after comparisons, highlighting what they perceive as a more squared jawline in recent times. This prompted various speculations in the comments section, and the conversation further escalated when a screenshot of Zac Efron went viral on Twitter, triggering a flurry of discussions, memes, and opinions regarding his transformed look.



Opinions varied widely, with many attributing the changes to what they perceived as unsuccessful botox treatments and unnecessary jaw fillers. However, amidst the critical comments, voices expressed empathy and understanding for Efron’s past struggles with body image and the natural aging process. Twitter users advocated for empathy and a deeper understanding of potential underlying issues rather than swiftly criticizing someone’s physical changes. One user wrote: “Y’all are way too quick to give your unnecessary opinions of disdain towards others’ appearances. Zac Efron could be battling something serious, and y’all are crying about fillers.” This underscored the importance of compassion and consideration for a person’s journey, emphasizing the need to refrain from quick judgments about appearances.

Zac jumped into a totally new role that was unlike anything he’d ever done in his career.

Zac Efron has undergone a striking physical transformation for his role in the upcoming wrestling movie, The Iron Claw. Known for his previous roles, Efron has significantly bulked up to portray the legendary professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich. After the film’s release on December 22, Efron showcased his muscular physique, a departure from his previous and common appearances. The movie revolves around the true story of the Von Erich brothers, prominent figures in professional wrestling during the early 1980s. Efron is known for transforming his appearance for various roles, but his dedication to embodying Kevin Von Erich in “Iron Claw” has generated significant interest; his noticeable change required substantial muscle gain and a wig to match the wrestler’s appearance. At the Dallas premiere, Efron appeared in an ivory suit by Reiss and mentioned how challenging it was to portray the renowned wrestler. He credited Kevin Von Erich for inspiring him to push his physical boundaries for the role. He emphasized his immense effort in portraying the wrestling legend authentically on screen. “The physicality he brought to the ring every single day was unique. It changed wrestling,” Efron said. “I knew that was going to be the hardest thing for me to master and get right. So, I put everything I had into it.”

He followed a strict diet regime

Zac Efron’s transformation for Iron Claw is his most dramatic yet, surpassing his preparation for Baywatch in 2017, when he switched from vegan to intermittent fasting, saying veggies weren’t working well with his body.



He mentioned following a strict diet that was different from what he usually ate. This new routine involved morning cardio, breaking his fast at 11 a.m. with bone broth soup, veggies, and lean proteins like elk and chicken. For dinner, it’s another meat dish with sweet potatoes or quinoa. He also brought back organ meats like liver and onions. Even though it was tough, Efron’s efforts paid off, and everyone talked about his ripped muscles. He got those toned abs that many people aim for when working out to get fit. He gained 10 pounds of lean muscle in just 12 weeks, showing how hard he worked for the role.

One of Zac Efron’s co-stars humorously commented on Efron’s transformation, playfully expressing a sense of annoyance. “He’s a maniac,” he said. Zac is incredibly dedicated and well-versed in aspects like training and diet. He mentioned that the star’s physical transformation surpassed everyone’s expectations. “He’s so annoying. I’ve been training for months, putting in all this effort, and then I see Zac and think, ’Why do I even bother?’” he added.

This specific role became a true obsession for him

In an interview, the actor reflected on the intense dedication required during preparation, describing it as an all-consuming focus that almost became an obsession with perfection. “That necessity to be perfect... became an obsession.” Acknowledging the multifaceted athleticism involved in wrestling—a blend of acting, martial arts, and gymnastics—Efron detailed his fitness regimen. He mentioned incorporating traditional bodybuilding and Olympic lifting techniques to achieve the distinct physique of professional wrestlers. Other than this, Efron revealed that the physical transformation altered his appearance and influenced his mindset for the role. He explained how carrying the extra weight affected his sense of normalcy and led to intense muscle soreness days after workouts. “So that was the most extreme I had ever gone.” Despite his commitment to the role, Efron admitted to withdrawal moments, noting that the preparation phase allowed for less social interaction. He also recognized the need to balance his perfectionist tendencies, emphasizing the importance of having fun and learning to enjoy the process rather than fixating solely on perfection. “If being a perfectionist is going to be the thorn in my side from this point on, it’s like, life is way too short,” he said.