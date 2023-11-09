10 Alternatives to Blue Jeans to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

Blue jeans are a staple item in any wardrobe that can go with any outfit. But sometimes they can get dull, leaving you yearning for some variety. Luckily, there are awesome alternatives to blue denim that can suit both hot and cold weather.

Flared pants

Flared pants can make your legs look slimmer. And when paired with shoes that have heels or wedges, they create a stunning look. For a balanced outfit, opt for a crop top or, if you like the ’70s vibe, a knitted vest or halter top.

Leather pants

Leather pants are versatile and can go with many basic items. You can create different looks from casual to formal. This material is ideal for cool weather — in fall and early spring, you will stay warm and fashionable. These trousers are also low-maintenance because they don’t require washing and ironing.

Joggers

Joggers are not just for sports anymore; they’ve become a fashion statement. Many style enthusiasts have demonstrated that joggers can be chic for more than just running or doing yoga. Pairing them with an overcoat or an oversized jacket and swapping out trainers for heels can transform them into a trendy ensemble.

Cargo pants

Wide pants with pockets are a practical and elegant item, which has long been favored by the world’s most stylish celebrities. Stylists suggest paying attention not only to dark shades but also to light variants.

Gray jeans

Gray skinny jeans are a great substitute for the more typical blue jeans. They are versatile, suitable for any season and event, and go well with clothes of different styles. Both light and dark variants look stylish and tasteful.

Pleated skirts

Pleated skirts are one of those trendy items that can be worn for different occasions. They can create a professional look when paired with blouses or buttoned shirts, or they can create a casual vibe when paired with sporty sweatshirts or oversized sweaters.

Palazzo pants

Palazzo trousers with a high waist and a wide cut have been in fashion for several seasons now, and 2023 is no exception. They look elegant with T-shirts, silk blouses, cardigans, or jackets.

Corduroy pants

Corduroy pants have become fashionable again. It’s time to get them out of the closet because they now occupy a place of honor among coveted fashion trends. They can be worn in an array of colors, from rich brown and marsh to sandy and pink.

Brightly colored pants

Denim is losing its popularity, as more and more fashion shows feature trousers in various colors and styles. They can range from soft pastel hues to vibrant and bold colors, like yellow, green, or red. Pants are versatile and can create different looks for different occasions.

Straight maxi skirts

Long skirts are now at the peak of popularity, especially floor-length models. These numbers look fresh on the one hand, and on the other hand, they remind us of past trends, when the boho style was in fashion.