10 Cringe-Worthy Colleagues Whose Sense of Humor Keeps the Workplace Lively

"I was on a large landfill project (waste management type landfill, not artificial island type), and the Geotech used to whine and bitch all the time about how hard his job was. He'd take off for hour long lunches, and go to every progress meeting and OAC meeting, even though his boss attended, and he had no reason to be there. Normally I'd be ok with him wanting to grow, but if he was off site, the contractor couldn't place fill because of the really tight environmental specs and the required testing which was being enforced by the local municipality even though the landfill was privately owned\operated.

One day, when his boss came and picked him up at the work area and took him up for a meeting, the guys on site decided they were going to prank him for wasting their time. They took the equipment and some lifting straps and picked up the little Honda Civic hatchback he drove and set it on top of the sea containers being used to store assorted small tools and materials. It was funny as hell when he got back. His boss finally got the point too about us not being able to work and switched out the Geotech for one who actually knew what he was doing."



Eviloverlordxenu / Reddit