17 Stories That Prove Office Life Can Be Full of Drama

Office life can be quite tedious. But for the heroes of this article, the days are so unpredictable and hectic that it seems they don't have time for any real work at all.

"I have a coworker who always asks for 2 sauces and always only uses one. Bless them."

"I finally got a suitable task at work."

When your new boss is almost like your wife

I got a new job. I got a lot of tasks from the previous employee, and my boss, Nataly, asked me to go to her directly with every question. One day, I ran into her office and said, "Irene, we have an emergency, the auditor is coming!" And then I realized that I had mistakenly called her by the name of my previous manager.

Her reaction was priceless. She, like a jealous wife, raised her eyebrow and asked with a chill in her voice, "Did you just call me by your ex's name?" © Bu***ami / Pikabu

"Turns out, it's pretty cool having one-way windows at the office."

This is what the future looks like.

"A tablet was brought to us for repair with a protective film. 6 years in use. The man has an iron will."

“I was fired after this...”

"This is the inside of a computer we replaced at work. It was full of dead bugs."

This is what greed leads to.

"Someone in my office noticed a leak in the ceiling and instead of fixing it, they mounted a small shelf on the wall, put a plant on it, and then used the leak to water it."

Here's proof that it's best not to offend programmers.

"It was the shortest working day I'd ever seen."

The eternal fight between technicians and humanitarians:

When a sales assistant gives their "fashion verdict":

“My coworker’s bag”

"The CEO of my company doing the dishes after buying everyone lunch — this is why I love my job."

Office investigation

I had a coworker who was a stinker. I'm a newbie, she's my mentor. Every time she would sit down next to me to explain something, I almost cried. This stench, like a trail, followed her everywhere. You couldn't even enter the bathroom after her.

The previous employee worked with her for 2 years and put up with it. He would come home and, like me, take off all his clothes and immediately throw them in the wash. The odor was terrible. I was nervous and asked friends and family for advice.

Only after 6 months did I dare to tell her about it, apologizing for every word. In response, she said that no one ever told her that, and she feels nothing and everyone is fine with it. I had to go to my supervisor in tears. He conducted an investigation, questioned everyone, talked to her, and finally moved her to a separate office! I felt like I could breathe again. © Elena Eremeeva

