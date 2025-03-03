10 Cooking Fails So Wild, Even Gordon Ramsay Would Be Speechless
18 hours ago
“I can assure you that my boyfriend and I are relatively great cooks, but for some reason, we keep failing miserably at homemade pizza.”
- Every component, the crust, the toppings, the sauce—it's all just so sad and awful looking. Premium content right here. - uncleleo101 / Reddit
"First time trying to make cookies"
“Banana bread—a quick & easy recipe.”
“Spaghetti bolognese anybody?”
“We ordered a 4-layer wedding cake, agreed upon in writing.”
- What arrived? A cake that started collapsing within an hour of setup.
We had to scramble to remove layers, ending up with a sad 2-layer cake. Not exactly the Pinterest moment we paid for. - euphgd / Reddit
“My girlfriend called my meal ’Skyrim Dinner.’”
- It was pretty good, tbh. — UltimateFrisbe3 / Reddit
“My university served donut burgers in the cafeteria.”
- They were not good. — GamerOverThere / Reddit
"My friend was cooking a frozen pizza."
“Got overconfident with my cooking and tried to make cookies.”
- Did you read 'heat oven to 350° and bake for 8 minutes' as 'heat oven to 3,000° and bake for 48 hours'? - 10sharks / Reddit
“I tried to make cheese bread in the air fryer.”
- Maybe you angered the air fryer. — ThePennedKitten / Reddit
If at first you don’t succeed, order pizza and pretend this never happened. Cooking is a journey—sometimes leading to a gourmet masterpiece, other times ending with a desperate trip to the nearest drive-thru.
