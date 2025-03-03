10 Cooking Fails So Wild, Even Gordon Ramsay Would Be Speechless

Cooking
18 hours ago

We’ve all had our fair share of kitchen oopsies. But these cooking fails? They’re on another level. Get ready for a wild ride through kitchen chaos. Here recipes rebel, ovens and stoves have a mind of their own, and dinner sometimes doubles as an unintentional science experiment.

“I can assure you that my boyfriend and I are relatively great cooks, but for some reason, we keep failing miserably at homemade pizza.”

  • Every component, the crust, the toppings, the sauce—it's all just so sad and awful looking. Premium content right here. - uncleleo101 / Reddit

"First time trying to make cookies"

“Banana bread—a quick & easy recipe.”

“Spaghetti bolognese anybody?”

“We ordered a 4-layer wedding cake, agreed upon in writing.”

  • What arrived? A cake that started collapsing within an hour of setup.
    We had to scramble to remove layers, ending up with a sad 2-layer cake. Not exactly the Pinterest moment we paid for. - euphgd / Reddit

“My girlfriend called my meal ’Skyrim Dinner.’”

“My university served donut burgers in the cafeteria.”

"My friend was cooking a frozen pizza."

“Got overconfident with my cooking and tried to make cookies.”

  • Did you read 'heat oven to 350° and bake for 8 minutes' as 'heat oven to 3,000° and bake for 48 hours'? - 10sharks / Reddit

“I tried to make cheese bread in the air fryer.”

If at first you don’t succeed, order pizza and pretend this never happened. Cooking is a journey—sometimes leading to a gourmet masterpiece, other times ending with a desperate trip to the nearest drive-thru.

Preview photo credit euphgd / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads