10 Deep Sea Divers Share Their Creepiest Underwater Discoveries

I’m a commercial diver, and I was once working on a job cleaning a potable water reservoir. I’d been in other reservoirs before, but this one was massive—about 40×80 meters. To get in, you had to open a hatch in the ground and climb down a ladder. Since the whole reservoir was underground, the hatch was in a corner, which meant when you were in the far corner, it was completely pitch black. You just had to hope your light didn’t go out.

I was about halfway through a three-hour dive when my torch started to dim. I watched the beam shrink until it cut out completely. Normally, losing light isn’t a huge deal, since you can follow your umbilical line back to the hatch. But just as I started walking back, I heard this loud banging noise coming from somewhere in the reservoir. I was the only diver in there, so I was both confused and absolutely terrified. I bolted back to the hatch as fast as I could.

I eventually got my torch changed and went back in for another hour, but I didn’t hear the noise again. I still have no idea what it was, but the combination of losing my light and hearing that banging definitely gave me a scare. © Digestivesrule / Reddit