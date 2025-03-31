10 Discoveries That Show Our Ancestors Lived a Lot Like We Do

This penannular (meaning incomplete ring-shaped) brooch with beast-shaped terminals is part of the St Ninian’s Island Treasure. It dates from the late 8th century and was discovered in the late 1950s on one of the Shetland Islands in northern Scotland.

Now in the National Museum of Scotland, it shows that such decorative objects were in everyday use in times when buttons or pins were not very common. Today, they can be seen on famous fictional characters from Viking and medieval times, as well as on Celtic warriors and historical and mythological fantasy.