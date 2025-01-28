10+ Mind-Boggling Customs That Are Usual for Some Countries

The world is packed with traditions that might leave strangers scratching their heads. But for locals, these quirks are as natural as breathing. In this article, we’re diving into some unusual customs from around the globe that might seem bizarre to you, but are no big deal in their home countries. Get ready to expand your worldview and maybe even rethink what “normal” really means!

In Japan, many people don’t have signatures, instead they use stamps called Hanko and every individual in Japan has one.

In China, they have women-only parking spaces that are made bigger.

In Turkey, Duracell’s mascot is a bear and not a bunny like in the rest of the world.

Weirdly shaped toilets that are commonplace in Italy.

“It’s an accessible public toilet, that gap makes it easier for users with limited mobility to clean up after themselves.”

In Germany, there’s a traditional dish that includes raw meat with onions.

In China, they have “walking marriage”, which means you don’t live with your spouse under the same roof.

The Mosuo are a fascinating and unique ethnic group native to parts of Yunnan and Sichuan provinces in China. Often referred to as the “Kingdom of Women,” they are best known for their matrilineal society, where lineage and property are passed down through the female line. The Mosuo practice “walking marriages”, where partners live with their own families and meet at night at the woman’s home, with her permission. Children are raised by the mother’s family, with uncles acting as father figures. While common, some Mosuo women marry outside their culture, adopting different marriage customs.

Big dogs are rare in Korea and often draw significant attention, turning heads and creating a spectacle when seen on the streets.

Denmark is famous for its special approach to making giant ice cream.

In Japan, the doorways may be a real challenge for tall people.

In Louisiana and parts of the Gulf Coast region historically settled by the French, they put a baby in the cake.

In Louisiana and parts of the Gulf Coast with French heritage, king cake is a Mardi Gras tradition, typically enjoyed from Epiphany to Carnival and now sometimes year-round. It was likely introduced by Basque settlers in 1718 or by the French in 1870. A small porcelain baby is traditionally hidden in a king cake as a celebration in Louisiana. Finding the baby brings luck and prosperity but also means the finder must buy the next cake or host the next Mardi Gras party.

In Denmark, if you aren’t married by the age of 25 your friends will cover you in cinnamon.