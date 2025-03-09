10 Dog Breeds That Were Completely Different Before Humans Stepped In
Over the past century, selective breeding has dramatically reshaped many beloved dog breeds. From changes in their body structure to shifts in their facial features, these transformations haven’t always been in their best interest. Today, we’re taking a look at how dogs like German shepherds, pugs, bull terriers, and more have evolved over the years—sometimes with surprising results!
1. Borzois—elegance that comes with a price
🐶 Then: Historically bred to hunt wolves, early borzois had slightly shorter snouts and thicker coats to survive the harsh conditions.
🐾 Now: Modern borzois are even more slender, with elongated faces and a delicate frame. While their grace is undeniable, they are now more susceptible to bloating and heart problems. Their deep chests put them at higher risk for gastric torsion, a dangerous and life-threatening condition.
2. Pugs—cute but struggling to breathe
🐶 Then: A century ago, pugs had longer snouts, making breathing much easier while still maintaining their small, lovable stature.
🐾 Now: Their faces have become significantly flatter, which has led to brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome. Many pugs struggle with overheating and require medical intervention just to breathe properly. Despite these health concerns, their goofy personalities keep them one of the most beloved breeds.
3. Doberman pinschers—sleek but at a cost
🐶 Then: Originally, Dobermans were bulkier, with strong bones, built to be loyal protectors and working dogs.
🐾 Now: Modern Dobermans are taller, leaner, and have a more refined physique. However, selective breeding has led to an increased risk of heart disease—dilated cardiomyopathy now affects around 60% of the breed.
4. Shetland sheepdogs—from farmhands to fluffy balls
🐶 Then: Early 20th-century Shetland sheepdogs were petite herding dogs, weighing only 6 to 10 pounds with moderate coats.
🐾 Now: Modern Shelties are nearly double in size, with thick, luxurious coats that require diligent grooming. While they remain highly intelligent and agile, their dense fur makes them less practical for farm work. Additionally, they are prone to hip dysplasia and hereditary eye problems.
5. Dachshunds—stretched out over time
🐶 Then: Originally bred to hunt badgers, early dachshunds had a more balanced body structure, allowing them to burrow efficiently.
🐾 Now: Their bodies have become longer, and their legs even shorter—traits that make them adorable but also prone to serious spinal issues. Dachshunds are highly susceptible to intervertebral disc disease, which can lead to paralysis.
6. Bulldogs—breeding brought breathing issues
🐶 Then: The original bulldog was leaner and had longer legs and fewer wrinkles. They were agile and bred for bull-baiting, requiring endurance and strength.
🐾 Now: Modern bulldogs have exaggerated wrinkles, flatter faces, and a stockier build. These traits have led to severe breathing issues, overheating problems, and hip dysplasia. Many even require surgery to improve their airway function. Their adorable appearance comes at a steep cost to their well-being.
7. Bull terriers—from athletic to egg-shaped
🐶 Then: Early bull terriers had well-balanced, muscular bodies and proportional heads, making them strong and agile companions.
🐾 Now: Today’s bull terriers sport a distinct “egg-shaped” skull and a more compact, muscular build. These changes have led to dental issues and a higher risk of deafness, especially in those with white coats. But one thing hasn’t changed—their playful and mischievous spirit!
8. German shepherds—sloping into trouble
🐶 Then: German shepherds were originally bred as sturdy working dogs with a straighter back and excellent herding skills.
🐾 Now: Selective breeding has led to an increasingly sloped back, contributing to hip dysplasia and spinal problems. While they remain one of the most intelligent and versatile dog breeds, their physical health has suffered due to exaggerated show-dog standards.
9. Basset hounds—from hunters to household favorites
🐶 Then: Early basset hounds had longer legs and less excess skin, making them more effective hunting dogs.
🐾 Now: Today’s bassets have much shorter legs, droopier eyes, and extra skin folds. These features make them prone to joint pain, ear infections, and vision issues. The excessive skin can also lead to chronic infections, requiring careful maintenance by their owners.
10. Saint Bernards—bigger but not always better
🐶 Then: Originally bred for rescue work in the Alps, Saint Bernards were smaller, more athletic, and highly resilient.
🐾 Now: Modern Saint Bernards are much larger with droopier faces, which results in shorter lifespans and severe joint problems. Their massive size puts stress on their bones, making them prone to arthritis and hip dysplasia.
Society’s idea of the “perfect” dog has played a major role in these transformations.
The demand for unique physical traits has led breeders to prioritize appearance over health. For instance, the desire for the bull terrier’s distinct head shape resulted in skull deformities, while the push for a sleek-looking Doberman contributed to an increased risk of heart disease.
The future of dog breeding should focus on ensuring the well-being and longevity of our furry friends rather than striving for extreme aesthetics.
How can dog lovers help?
✔️ Support ethical breeders who prioritize health over exaggerated physical traits.
✔️ Consider adopting mixed breeds, which often have fewer genetic health issues.
✔️ Be aware of breed-specific health concerns and provide proper care to your furry friend.
Dogs deserve to lead healthy, happy lives, free from unnecessary health complications. 🐶💙
As we've seen, selective breeding has altered many breeds, sometimes at a significant cost. But one thing remains unchanged—the deep bond between humans and their dogs. Speaking of heartwarming connections, you won’t believe how three dogs—Smokey, Oreo, and Jennifer—completely transformed the life of one lonely senior. Read on to see how dogs don’t just change physically—they change lives, too! 🐾❤️