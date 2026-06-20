10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Dominating Salons This Summer, According to Nail Techs

Nail techs are the first people to know what summer 2026 actually looks like — not through forecasts or trend reports, but through real moments in real salons, where the same pedicure trends keep dominating every booking until the season reveals itself one appointment at a time.

These are the looks taking over this summer: the nails people kept choosing, the French pedicure that showed the world what a classic looks like when it finally decides to surprise, and the colors that proved summer 2026 would be the most exciting pedicure season in years. The kindness of a well-chosen toe color is underrated. These are the ones worth choosing.