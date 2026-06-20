10 Fresh Pedicure Trends Dominating Salons This Summer, According to Nail Techs
Nail techs are the first people to know what summer 2026 actually looks like — not through forecasts or trend reports, but through real moments in real salons, where the same pedicure trends keep dominating every booking until the season reveals itself one appointment at a time.
These are the looks taking over this summer: the nails people kept choosing, the French pedicure that showed the world what a classic looks like when it finally decides to surprise, and the colors that proved summer 2026 would be the most exciting pedicure season in years. The kindness of a well-chosen toe color is underrated. These are the ones worth choosing.
Geode Nails
Geode nails are the most technically ambitious nail art trend arriving in pedicure appointments this summer — and the effect, when executed well, is genuinely unlike anything else currently being produced in a salon. The technique mimics the crystalline cross-section of a geode, layering translucent and semi-opaque colours in an organic, jagged pattern that creates the impression of split rock revealing something luminous inside.
The most popular versions work in amethyst, rose quartz and obsidian — though the technique transfers equally well to summer-appropriate colours — and nail technicians describe it as the nail art that generates the most unprompted reactions from people who encounter it in real life, rather than on a screen.
Tomato Jelly
Tomato jelly is the most distinctive and directional red arrival of summer 2026 — and it is a completely different proposition from the opaque tomato reds and cherry shades that have recently dominated the deeper end of the summer palette. This version applies the jelly technique to a rich, warm tomato base, creating a translucent, candy-like finish that lets the natural nail show through the color in a way that reads as luminous and dimensional rather than simply red.
Nail technicians describe it as the red for people who love the idea of red but have historically found it too heavy — the version that removes the weight while keeping everything else that makes a summer red worth having.
Split French
The split French is the nail art evolution that is generating the most conversation in high-end salons this summer — and it works on exactly the same principle as the classic French, with one precise and significant difference: the tip is divided between two contrasting colors rather than finished as a single line.
The result is a clean, geometric effect at the edge of the nail that creates visual interest at the very point where the eye naturally lands, without adding weight or complexity to the rest of the design. Nail technicians describe it as the French update for clients who want something more distinctive than the classic version but are not ready to abandon its clean, considered structure entirely.
Electric Orchid
Electric orchid is the purple of summer 2026 — and it’s nothing like the soft lavenders and dusty mauves that have dominated the nail world for several seasons. This is a high-voltage, pink-leaning purple that reads as bold and deliberate without crossing into anything that requires bravery to wear twice: the kind of shade that people notice immediately and ask about on the same day.
Against bronzed summer skin, it delivers exactly the kind of color contrast that photographs best, and nail technicians describe it as the purple that converts clients who thought they had moved on from the colour entirely.
Marigold
Marigold is the warm, orange-leaning yellow that is generating the most consistent excitement at the lighter end of the summer 2026 colour spectrum — and it is a genuinely different proposition from the butter yellows and pastel lemon shades that have been circulating for the past year.
Where butter yellow sits in a soft, almost neutral register, marigold commits fully to warmth and depth, carrying the richness of a late-summer flower and translating it directly to the toe in a way that photographs brilliantly in natural light. It works best as a single opaque coat with a high-gloss finish, and nail technicians describe it as the yellow that clients who would normally avoid yellow leave the salon extremely glad they chose.
Nude Shimmer
Nude shimmer is the most sophisticated interpretation of the barely-there pedicure direction for summer 2026 — and the shimmer is the single detail that separates it from every other sheer and natural nail look currently on the menu. The approach takes a shade that matches as closely as possible to the client’s natural nail tone and adds a micro-fine shimmer that catches light without adding visible color, creating a finish that reads as extraordinarily healthy and polished nails rather than an obvious nail treatment.
Nail technicians describe it as the look that produces the most consistent double-takes — the one people assume is a natural nail until they look closely enough to understand something deliberate is happening.
Warm Bronze
Warm bronze is the metallic direction for summer 2026 that sits distinctly apart from the chrome finishes and antique golds currently dominating the metallic conversation — and the reason it is generating its own moment is that it carries a warmth that no other metallic shade in this season’s palette quite delivers.
Applied as a full shimmer in a burnished, sun-touched bronze, it reads as genuinely luxurious against warm skin without the sharpness of silver chrome or the formality of gold. Nail technicians describe it as the metallic that requires the least confidence to wear and delivers the most consistent results: the shade that photographs as expensive and feels completely at home in flip-flops.
Dopamine Nails
Dopamine nails are the most intentionally joyful pedicure direction of summer 2026 — an approach that pairs two or three deliberately chosen bright shades across different toes in combinations that prioritize happiness over coordination. Unlike the random-color Skittles approach that has been officially retired, the dopamine direction is considered and purposeful: the shades are chosen to clash beautifully rather than accidentally, and the result reads as a fully thought-through color story rather than the absence of one.
Nail technicians describe it as the approach that consistently produces the most immediate happiness in the salon chair — the trend that makes clients look down at their toes and laugh before they have stood up.
Warm Brown
Warm brown tones are emerging as one of summer 2026’s chicest pedicure shades, offering a softer, more wearable alternative to the deeper browns that dominated during autumn/winter. Where the rich, dark chocolate browns of the colder seasons felt deliberate and moody, the warm brown direction for summer is lighter, more sun-touched, and considerably more approachable — landing somewhere between a warm caramel and a toasted nude. Nail technicians describe it as the neutral that works hardest in summer sandals, delivering warmth and sophistication without the weight of its darker counterparts.
Cerulean
Cerulean is a blue that is quietly distinguishing itself from the crowded summer 2026 blue palette — and it occupies a register that none of the other blues currently on the pedicure menu quite manages. Where electric blue goes saturated and bold, sky blue stays soft and airy, and navy reads as structured and serious, cerulean lands in a warm, medium-toned position that feels genuinely Mediterranean — the blue of a specific, perfect sky rather than a color category.
Nail technicians describe it as the shade that clients choose when they want a blue that feels considered and personal rather than seasonal and obvious, and it is one of the most consistently rebooked pedicure colors currently leaving high-end salons.
What’s Out This Summer
The celebration pink — specifically, the combination of a milky or candy-pink gel base finished with an all-over fine glitter topcoat — is the pedicure formula that nail technicians are most consistently redirecting this summer. As a combined technique it reads as unmistakably dated: the pink itself lands in the flat, unfinished register that is being retired across the board, and the glitter layer adds density without dimension, creating a finish that looks maximalist in the wrong direction.
The season has moved on to pink that is either genuinely bold or genuinely restrained, and the celebration-pink glitter combination sits precisely in the middle of both, belonging fully to neither.
Flat, vivid purple — the opaque, single-coat application of a bold purple that simply sits on the nail without any finish quality — is being retired this summer as the purple direction moves decisively toward the dimensional, saturated, and considered. Electric orchid in a glazed finish, plum with a chrome veil, iridescent lavender with depth and movement: the season’s purple options all share a finish story that the flat, vivid version conspicuously lacks.
Nail technicians describe it as the purple that announces the color choice was made and then the decision-making stopped — the version of the trend that never asked what the light would do with it.
Chunky glitter mixed directly into a jelly base — the trend that briefly combined two popular techniques into a single bold statement — is one of the more unexpected redirections happening in salon chairs this summer. The technique was compelling in theory: the translucency of jelly nails with the sparkle of glitter packed through it.
In practice, the chunky glitter disrupts the clean, candy-like depth that makes jelly nails work, creating a finish that looks busy rather than luminous and sits at odds with the season’s consistent movement toward glitter that is precise, fine, and applied with specific intention. Nail technicians consistently describe this as the combination that sounds right in the consultation and looks wrong in the light.
The nail art taking over, the designs people discovered in real salons, and the pedicure trends that showed summer 2026 would reward those who chose something deliberate over something safe — these were the moments that proved the best toes of the season belong to people who decided with kindness toward themselves. The best summer pedicure isn’t the most cautious one. It’s the one you’d choose again.
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